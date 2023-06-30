Juvenile, the iconic rapper from Cash Money Records, wowed fans with his long-awaited performance at NPR's Tiny Desk Concert. Joined by his longtime producer Mannie Fresh and Louisiana native Jon Batiste, Juvenile took the stage and captivated the audience with his razor-sharp skills, according to Consequence.

Juvenile performs slow motion & Back that Azz up on tiny desk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JIWGqsm9aO — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 30, 2023

With the crowd's energy building up, Mannie Fresh urged them to cheer for Juvenile, who embraced the enthusiastic response. Effortlessly gliding through his early classics like 400 Degreez, Bling Bling, and Ha, the rapper showcased his timeless talent. Backed by a full band and a brass section, he continued to deliver hits like “Set It Off” and “Slow Motion” from his later repertoire.

For the grand finale, Juvenile was joined by a string section as he performed his signature anthem, Back That Azz Up. The lively rendition had the crowd enthusiastically chanting along with the chorus, creating an electric atmosphere.

Juvenile's Tiny Desk Concert marks a significant moment for the rapper, who had recently collaborated with hip-hop legend Birdman under the name J.A.G. Their single Ali was released in 2022 and accompanied by a cinematic music video, garnering praise and attention.

As the first breakout star from Cash Money Records, Juvenile holds a special place in the history of New Orleans hip-hop. His roots in the city's rap lineage run deep, with his early involvement in the local bounce music scene. From his beginnings as a teenager, rapping on the regional hit Bounce For the Juvenile produced by DJ Jimi, to his collaborations with the Hot Boys, including Lil Wayne, B.G., and Turk, Juvenile has left an indelible mark on the genre.