Discover the football prowess of Kai Rooney, Wayne Rooney's talented son, as he makes a triumphant return for Manchester United Under-14s.

Manchester United's Under-14s witnessed the triumphant return of a familiar name over the weekend as Wayne Rooney's son, Kai, took the pitch after months on the sidelines due to injury. The 14-year-old forward showcased his prowess with a dominant display, leaving fans excited about the future of the Red Devils' academy.

Following in his father's footsteps, Kai has consistently impressed in the youth ranks, and his recent performance did not disappoint. The young talent shared a post-match snapshot of his Manchester United jersey on the dressing room floor on social media, updating his staggering 174,000 Instagram followers. He revealed his stellar contributions in the caption, scoring twice and providing two assists in a resounding 6-0 victory over Leeds.

This wasn't the first time Kai caught the attention of fans. Last year, he netted a crucial goal in a cup final triumph against arch-rivals Manchester City. Notably, supporters drew parallels between his chest control technique and his legendary father, Wayne Rooney, the all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United and England.

Despite being in the shadows of his father's illustrious career, Kai has carved his own path, even securing a deal with Puma in 2022. In a surprising move away from his father's longstanding affiliation with Nike, Kai became a Puma athlete, donning their boots on the pitch and featuring in the brand's back-to-school campaign last summer.

As the eldest of Wayne Rooney's four sons, Kai continues to progress in football. His return from injury signifies a promising chapter in his young career, leaving Manchester United fans eager to witness the development of this next-generation Rooney on the hallowed Old Trafford turf. With talent, lineage, and a burgeoning social media presence, Kai Rooney's journey at Manchester United appears filled with potential and promise.