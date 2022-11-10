Published November 10, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Kansas City Chiefs Week 10 bold predictions. The Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Kansas City is coming off an important 20-17 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans, where Patrick Mahomes set single-game franchise records for pass completions (43) and pass attempts (68). The team is now 6-2 and remains at the top of the AFC West.

On the other hand, Jacksonville is struggling this season. After a promising 2-1 start, the Jaguars now find themselves 3-6 and third in the AFC South. Last week, following a five-game losing streak, they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20.

Even with the teams in very different places as the playoffs fast approach, an in-conference clash can always bring some surprises. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Chiefs as they face the Jaguars in Week 10.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Travis Kelce finishes with 100+ receiving yards, at least one touchdown

One of the best tight ends in the NFL history, Travis Kelce is having another stellar season. So far, he has caught 57 passes out of 77 targets for 659 yards and seven touchdowns. All those numbers represent the best marks on the team.

Kelce, however, has failed to score in the last three games, even though he has a pair of 100-yard performances over that span. The last time he scored came in historic fashion, when he caught four touchdown passes on just 25 receiving yards in the Chiefs’ Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Still, Kelce is tied with Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams for the most receiving touchdowns this season. No other tight end has more scores, and the only other player at that position in the top-10 of receiving touchdowns is Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens.

Since the Jaguars’ defense is struggling this season, expect Kelce to return to the end zone at least once on Sunday, also surpassing 100 yards receiving.

2. Patrick Mahomes has his third straight 400-yard performance

Patrick Mahomes is having another dominant season. According to FanDuel, he is the favorite to win the MVP trophy in 2022, with odds of +175.

The superstar quarterback has completed 66.2% of his pass attempts for a league-best 2,605 yards and 21 touchdowns against six picks. He has also added 176 yards and a score on the ground on 27 carries.

Mahomes is coming off two strong 400-yard performances. Against the San Francisco 49ers, he went 25-of-34 for 423 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Then, versus the Titans, he went 43-of-68 for a season-best 446 yards, one touchdown and one pick, adding 63 yards and a score on the ground one of the league’s best defenses.

Luckily for him, Kansas City will be facing a team that is having problems defending passing offenses. Jacksonville has allowed 2,145 yards through the air this season, placing the team in the bottom-10. Since Mahomes is continuing his elite performances, which previously earned him the MVP in 2018, that could be a problem for the Jaguars.

Mahomes will have another huge game on Sunday, continuing his hot streak to finish with a third straight game of at least 400 passing yards. If that happens, the Chiefs should be in a great position to win the game.

1. Kansas City blows Jacksonville out

At the end of the day, Kansas City has proven this season it is still a Super Bowl contender, while Jacksonville, despite having a promising young core with Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker, is looking like another top-five team in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Other than the hiccup against the Indianapolis Colts and a tough loss to the fellow contender Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs have been fantastic this season. They have three wins by 10 points or more, including a 44-23 victory at San Francisco.

Jacksonville is having problems even against rebuilding teams in 2022. The Jaguars lost to the Houston Texas while scoring just six points and fell to the Denver Broncos despite Russell Wilson’s new team being on a four-game losing streak.

It would obviously be no surprise if the Chiefs end up winning this contest, but fans should keep an eye out if this becomes a blowout. FanDuel has Kansas City as the favorite with a spread of -9.5, the second-largest spread of the week behind the Philadephia Eagles’ edge over the Washington Commanders.

The Chiefs will not only come out with the victory on Sunday, but they will rout the Jaguards. With the connection between Mahomes and Kelce having a great day, plus the inexperience of most of Jacksonville’s main players, there is a big chance Kansas City wins by three or more touchdowns.