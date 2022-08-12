The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to battle the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, so it’s time to look at some bold predictions for this preseason opener.

There are huge expectations from the Chiefs again this year after being back-to-back-to-back-to-back (x4) AFC Championship Game attendees.

Of course, one of the most notable moves of the offseason was Tyreek Hill getting dealt to Miami. It’s impossible to find an exact replacement for Hill, but the Chiefs did well in signing both JuJu Smith-Schuster and deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

In 2020, Valdes-Scantling led the NFL in yards per reception, logging 20.9.

Kansas City also drafted the talented Skyy Moore, giving the team more big-play ability on the outside. While these weapons can’t duplicate what Hill brought to the table, they’ll at least lessen the pain from the trade.

Before the Chiefs talk about making it back to the AFC Championship game, the team has to start with preseason. How will Kansas City’s first preseason contest go, facing off against the Bears in Chicago? Let’s go over three Chiefs predictions during this bout, discussing what may happen on Saturday.

Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Week 1 Predictions

3. Chad Henne shows he still has something in the tank

Quietly, Chad Henne is one of the oldest players in the league. At 36 years old, this will be Henne’s 13th season in the NFL, entering his fourth season as a Chief.

Throughout his career, the veteran quarterback has accumulated 13,290 passing yards with 60 touchdowns. Henne has appeared in 75 games, being the starting quarterback on 54 occasions.

The former Michigan QB has a career record of 18-36. Other numbers to note include his 63 interceptions, as well as his career completion percentage south of 60%. A lot of Henne’s time in the league has been a struggle, but with Kansas City, he has been a bit more successful.

Although he has only attempted 57 passes as a Chief, Henne’s stint in Kansas City has been his most efficient by far. As a Chief, Henne has completed 71.9% of his passes, with a quarterback rating of 100. This completion percentage is over 11 percentage points higher than his stints with Jacksonville and Miami, and his quarterback rating is 23.8 above the others.

For his work in the 2020 season, the Chiefs’ backup quarterback earned a PFF grade of 64.3. This was Henne’s highest grade since 2011.

You shouldn’t expect the world from Henne, but don’t be surprised if he proves why he’s still in the National Football League. Henne is currently the QB2 in Kansas City behind former MVP Patrick Mahomes, and he will fight to keep it that way.

2. Skyy Moore shines

If you don’t know who Skyy Moore is, get ready to take note.

The Chiefs took the wideout with the 54th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and what a great selection this was.

Moore is an athlete, plain and simple … and not just because he posted a 4.41 40. The Chiefs rookie is able climb the ladder to haul in passes and make catches away from his body. Here’s Moore extending his arms as far as possible to make a catch on a ball thrown 30 yards downfield.

Through his four seasons at Western Michigan, Moore was able to tally 171 receptions and 2,482 receiving yards. The 21-year-old also logged 16 touchdowns. He was also able to tie a school record of four receiving touchdowns in one contest.

in 2021, Moore’s senior year, he led the FBS in broken tackles after receptions with 26.

He’s no Tyreek Hill, nor does his game remotely imitate Hill’s, but Moore will go a long way in healing the wound left by Hill’s departure.

1. George Karlaftis’ quest to take Mike Danna’s job begins

In the same 2022 NFL Draft in which Kansas City acquired Skyy Moore, the Chiefs selected George Karlaftis with the 30th overall pick.

Karlaftis was a machine at Purdue, recording 14 sacks and 29 tackles behind the line of scrimmage in 26 games. The 6-foot-4 end also forced three fumbles in addition to recovering four.

During his last year at Purdue, Karlaftis was unstoppable on the edge. In fact, per Austin Gayle, the Purdue edge rusher held the No. 1 win rate in the entire country without counting stunts or blitzes.

Pass-rush win rates with stunts/blitzes removed (2021 only): George Karlaftis (27%)

Aidan Hutchinson (25%)

Kingsley Enagbare (25%) Kayvon Thibodeaux (24%)

Arnold Ebiketie (22%)

Drake Jackson (22%) Boye Mafe (16%)

Josh Paschal (15%)

Jermaine Johnson (13%) Travon Walker (10%) — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) April 18, 2022

Even with this, Karlaftis didn’t walk into Kansas City as a starter. However, that may all change soon.

Mike Danna is currently listed as the Chiefs’ starting edge rusher opposite of Frank Clark, but Kansas City’s first-round pick will be gunning for the job. Danna has totaled 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles through his two-year career.

In 2021, Pro Football Focus gave Danna a grade of 61.7. This grade fell 0.1 short of matching his 2020 campaign, where he earned a mark of 61.8.