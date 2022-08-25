The 2022 NFL regular season is just around the corner, and some players might need a final push to carve their names in the rotation. They will have their chance as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, and it’s time to make some preseason predictions for this game.

After a heartbreaking loss in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs will try to bounce back in 2022. However, they will have to do it without longtime wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Although the final result won’t matter, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid might take this matchup into consideration for his depth chart for Week 1. The final pieces of the team will be decided versus the Packers.

With that being said, here are some bold Chiefs predictions for their preseason finale against the Packers on Thursday night.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Week 3 Predictions

4. Kansas City will allow less than 350 total yards

The Packers have indicated that some of their key offensive linemen will see some action. This could mean that Kansas City might play some first-string defenders so they can get some real rhythm.

Because of that, expect an interesting matchup when the Packers have the ball. Even with players such as defensive end Carlos Dunlap out due to injury, the Chiefs should still have some quality players on the defensive line.

This also means that players such as rookie George Karlaftis can earn some meaningful snaps. The team’s first-round pick this year is battling for a starting job, and he might show he is ready for the big league with this game. An All-American in college, Karlaftis could be one of the defensive highlights for the Chiefs against the Packers.

3. Rookie Skyy Moore will bounce back from disappointing Week 2

Expectations were high for rookie Skyy Moore this preseason. However, things have not been very sweet for the Chiefs’ second-round pick from this year’s draft.

In the preseason opener on the road versus the Chicago Bears, Moore caught all three of his targets, totaling for 23 yards. Then, in the following week against the Washington Commanders, the wide receiver failed to record any stats other than a target.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Blake Bell likely out, Moore has the chance of getting more time on the field. Additionally, Mecole Hardman was recently dealing with an injury but just returned to practice, so we’ll see if he plays.

All of those factors give Moore the biggest chance of shining in this preseason. After two disappointing games, he should have more than enough chances to show his value. Although Kansas City has a crowded wideout department, Moore can show he is at the top of that group.

2. Ronald Jones will finally have a good game, but won’t be enough

If there is one new player on the roster who has been a bit underwhelming, it’s Ronald Jones, the running back with a Super Bowl championship pedigree from his Tampa Bay Buccaneers days. Last season, he missed the entire postseason due to an injury.

Jones’ time with the Chiefs has yet to be productive. In two preseason games, he only has one rushing yard on four attempts and one reception for three yards. For someone battling for a roster spot, those numbers do not help.

Still, Jones and other players on the roster bubble might get some extra opportunities against Green Bay. Since this is the last game of the preseason, Reid will mostly use it to decide the final spots on the 53-man roster.

But it is still very difficult to see Jones making the roster. The Chiefs already have Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and rookie Isiah Pacheco basically guaranteed on the team. Michael Burton is also likely to make the roster as the sole fullback on the team.

Unless he has an excellent game, it is possible this will be the last fans have seen of Jones in a Kansas City uniform. If that is the case, he’ll need to prove to NFL teams he’s fully recovered and can still contribute.

1. Patrick Mahomes and other offensive stars won’t play

The Packers have already announced that most of their key players, including Aaron Rodgers, will sit out in the preseason finale.

Because of that, it would not be surprising to see Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other offensive threats out of the matchup. Since the starting defense for the Packers won’t play, there’s no reason to risk an injury right now.

To preserve them, Reid is likely to give a chance to his backups. Then, those reserves have more playing time to show they can be part of the rotation. For some, it might even be their last chance to prove they belong on an NFL roster.