With Week 15 rapidly approaching, the Cleveland Browns have their toughest challenge on the books in the form of the Kansas City Chiefs and their dominant defensive lineman, Chris Jones.

Now, for fans in Missouri, Jones' dominance is nothing new, as Jones remains one of the most dominant rushers in the NFL, but that didn't stop reporters in Cleveland from asking Kevin Stefanski about his presence nonetheless, with the veteran head coach noting that his disruptive reputation is warranted.

“Physically, just his size, strength, ability to move laterally at that size, the power when he wants to go through the offensive line. He’s versatile, they can line him up all over,” Stefanski told reporters. “I remember playing these guys a few years back he was playing defensive end. Now he’s playing some more defensive tackle. But he can line up everywhere. Just a force. Physically, a very, very disruptive player.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets even better, as Jameis Winston was also asked about Jones' presence on the 49ers roster and how his team is planning to slow him down in Week 15; a task easier said than done, as Winston was quick to share.

Jameis Winston shares Kevin Stefanski's respect for Chris Jones

Addressing Jones' presence on the Chiefs' defensive line ahead of Week 15, Winston, too, had nothing but praise for the Pro Bowler, calling him one of the best players in the NFL regardless of position.

“Yeah. Well, we know what it’s like to have a superstar defensive player because I sit right by one of the best players in the NFL. So, we know that Chris Jones is going to play his game. But I believe our offensive line has been doing a tremendous job of protecting me and just blocking and sustaining blocks. And we know that he’s a high effort guy and he’s a very powerful guy. So, we’re going to have to bring our hat and have some lead with us. And I trust my guys, especially in the interior and on the exterior to protect me.”

Is Winston on the money? In a word, yes, yes he is, as even in a “down” year, where he “only” has five sacks in 13 games of action, Jones continues to impact the game in a major way, with teams having to account for him at all times wherever he's lined up on the field. With nothing but pride on the line in Week 15, Winston and the Browns are going to have to plan accordingly to slow down Jones, as otherwise, the former first-overall pick will be rushed into poor passing decisions, which, needless to say, hasn't gone too well for him in the past.