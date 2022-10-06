Kansas football HC Lance Leipold can secure bonkers 6-figure bag if Jayhawks win over TCU

Kansas football is one of the most surprising programs in the country so far, going 5-0. That’s much in part to head coach Lance Leipold, who has done a phenomenal job at the helm for the Jayhawks.

With a victory this weekend against TCU, they would be the first team to six wins and that would almost certainly put them in the mix for a bowl appearance, which makes Leipold an extra $100,000, per USA Today.

Kansas is doing so well they’re even hosting ESPN College Football GameDay on Saturday for the first time ever. That simply never happens in Lawrence.

Leipold has been linked to the Wisconsin job since it became vacant, but he made it very clear he plans on staying with Kansas football. Via ESPN:

“We’re happy here. We have no plans on going anywhere,” Leipold said.

The Jayhawks haven’t been good for a long time but they’re really flourishing at the moment. Quarterback Jalon Daniels is slinging it at a high rate, already throwing for 983 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s only been picked off once.

Kansas is also coming off a key win over Iowa State, 14-11, putting together a very solid defensive display. The offensive line is also doing a great job of protecting Daniels.

With TCU also unbeaten, this game is going to be a tough test for both teams. The winner will surely put themselves at the top of the Big 12 for the time being. As for Lance Leopold, he could earn himself a nice payday if Kansas football comes out victorious.