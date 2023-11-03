Kansas State and Texas will have a massive Big 12 college football showdown in Week 10, and here are our predictions for the game.

These stakes just got raised in college football. The calendar has officially flipped to November, which can only mean one thing: the season is close to reaching its conclusion. That point was driven home even further this week when the committee revealed its first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. There are four matchups this week that feature two teams placed inside those initial rankings. The first of which is a Big 12 matchup that takes place in Austin, Texas between the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas State Wildcats football teams.

Texas is ranked seventh by the committee after their thrashing of BYU a week ago. At 7-1 with a 4-1 record in the Big 12, they are one of five teams with a 4-1 conference record that control their own destiny of making the Big 12 Championship game.

Another one of those teams is Kansas State, who are 4-1 in the conference but 6-2 overall after losing to Missouri earlier in the season. A Big 12 championship berth is important because that could lead to a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The important thing is that this game matters a lot. And because of that, it warrants some bold predictions.

Will Howard will be responsible for at least three touchdowns

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in not just the Big 12, but the country as a whole. He's completing a solid 63.7% of his passes on the year and averaging 7.57 yards per attempt. And at 6-5 242 pounds, Howard can move really well too. He's averaging 5.8 yards per carry, a number that is outstanding for a quarterback when considering that sacks are included in a quarterback's rushing stats in college. He also has six touchdowns on 54 carries, which helps Howard become an even bigger threat in the red zone.

Howard and Kansas State can put points on the board. They've scored at least 38 points in six of their eight games this season. They're going to have to put points up on the road against this Texas team. That won't be a small feat.

Texas ranks 27th in the country in yards allowed per game at 328. They allow 16 points per game, which ranks 15th in the country. The team above them in that regard? Kansas State.

This game looks to be a low-scoring affair, especially since Texas will continue to be without their starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Howard has totaled at least three touchdowns in a game thrice this season. He can make it four times on Saturday.

Kansas State wins the game

Vegas has Texas pegged as 3.5-point favorites, so they clearly they disagree with this prediction, but a line as low as 3.5 with Texas being the home team seems to suggest they think a Kansas State football victory is possible.

With Quinn Ewers out again for this matchup, it is absolutely possible. What also makes it possible is Texas' previous history. According to Chris Fallica of Fox Sports, Texas has not been great as a favorite against ranked teams over the past decade and a half.

Of course, this year's team has nothing to do with many of those teams in this type of situation. But, Texas did play a ranked Oklahoma team and Oklahoma took them down.

Kansas State is always a tough out, they have a great defense, an experienced quarterback, and are playing well. Since their loss to Oklahoma State, the Kansas State football team has outscored its opposition by a combined score of 120-24 over the span of three games. Their most recent game was a 41-0 thrashing of Houston. Houston just gave Texas a scare the week prior, losing to them by a score of 31-24.

This is a dangerous spot for Texas. Kansas State is good enough to take them down. Without Ewers under center, that will happen.