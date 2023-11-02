Two teams tied atop the Big 12 face off as we continue our College Football odds series with a Kansas State- Texas prediction and pick.

Two of the five teams tied atop the Big 12 face off as Kansas State visits Texas. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Kansas State- Texas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Kansas State is 6-2 on the year. They are sitting at 4-1 in conference play, with the only loss being to Oklahoma State. Kansas State trailed much of the game, falling 10-0 in the first quarter. They would be down 20-7 at the half and would end up losing 29-21. The last two games have been dominant, as first Kansas State faced TCU. They scored 21 points in the first half while giving up just three. They led 27-3 at the half and would go on to win 41-3 over TCU. Then last time out, Kansas State scored 28 in the first half and would go on to shut out Houston, winning 41-0.

Meanwhile, Texas is 7-1 on the year, and also 4-1 in the Big 12. They started the season 5-0 but then would face Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry. Texas was down at the half but would come back to take the lead in the game. They held the lead with just 1:17 left, but Oklahoma drove the field and scored with 15 seconds left to take the win. Since then, they have defeated Houston 31-24, and then BYU last time out, 35-6.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread

It is Will Howard who leads this Kansas State offense. He has completed 136 of 214 passes this year for 1,615 yards. He does have 13 touchdowns this year, but he has also thrown seven interceptions this year, with seven other turnover-worthy passes. Still, Howard has not thrown an interception in his last three games while throwing five touchdowns. Meanwhile, he has not had a turnover-worthy pass since the game with Oklahoma State.

Howard has also been solid on the ground this year. He has 358 yards on the ground this year, and he has scored six times this year. Howard has also fumbled just one time this year, taking care of the ball well. On the ground, DJ Giddens has been great. He has rushed for 722 yards this year and seven scores. He has also been great after contact as well, with 376 yards this year. Meanwhile, Treshaun Ward has run for 458 yards on the ground this year, with south scores.

In the receiving game, DJ Giddens is also putting in work. He has brought in 22 receptions this year for 243 yards and a score. That places him third on the team in receiving this year. The leading receiver this year is Phillip Brooks. He has brought in nearly 70 percent of his targets this year, catching 39 balls for 437 yards and three scores. Rounding out the top pass catchers is Ben Sinnott the tight end. He has 357 yards this weekend year and has also scored three times.

On defense, Kansas State ranks 44th in the nation in total defense. Still, they are 14th in the nation in scoring defense this year. They do need to improve against the pass though, ranking 76th against the pass this year, while sitting 23rd against the run. On pass rush, Kansas State has 24 sacks this year, with 133 pressures. Khalid Duke has five of those sacks with 22 pressures this year. Meanwhile, Nate Matlack has four sacks this season. On the run defensive, Desmond Purnell has been solid. He has 18 stops for offensive failures with an average depth of tackle of 1.3 yards downfield. He has also forced a fumble. In coverage, while Kansas State has allowed 1,875 yards, they have allowed just seven scores while picking off seven passes.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread

With Quinn Ewers still out for Texas, it will be Maalik Murphy getting his second start. Last time out against BYU he was solid, but not amazing. He completed 16 of 25 passes in the game for 170 yards and two scores. He did make two big-time throws according to PFF, but he also had an interception with two turnover-worthy passes. Murphy was sacked once in the game, being protected fairly well. He did have a fumble in the game though.

With Ewers still out, a lot of the pressure for the offense will fall to Jonathan Brooks. Brooks has 919 yards on the ground this year with seven touchdowns. He also has been solid after contact this year. He has 583 yards after contact this year. Last time out, he ran for 98 yards and a score. The 98 yards was the lowest amount he has had since facing Alabama in week two.

Meanwhile, Xavier Worthy has been solid catching the ball this year. He has brought in 44 of 61 targets this year for 572 yards and four scores. Adonai Mitchell has been a touchdown-scoring machine this year for Texas. He has 427 yards this year but has scored seven times. That means nearly a quarter of his 29 receptions this year have been for touchdowns.

Texas has been solid on defense this year, ranking 14th in the nation in total defense. They are 15th in points against this year, ranking just one point behind Kansas State. Texas is 14th against the rush this year but sits 69th against the pass this year. Texas does not have any dominant pass rushers. While they have 21 sacks, it is Anthony Hill and Byron Murphy who tie for the lead with three each. They do have three guys with two interceptions each this year, but all three of them have also given up at least one touchdown in coverage this season.

Final Kansas State-Texas Prediction & Pick

Kansas State and Texas both have strong defensive units. The Longhorns will need to figure out how to pass in this game. The Wildcats have a strong run defense which should create long-yardage situations. Further, Kansas State has a great passing offense, which will be an issue for the Longhorns. With no Ewers in this one, expect Kansas State to keep it close.

Final Kansas State-Texas Prediction & Pick: Kansas State +4.5 (-110)