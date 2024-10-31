ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kansas State-Houston prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas State-Houston.

The Kansas State Wildcats are the one Big 12 team which has played close to the high preseason expectations it received. The top five teams in the Big 12's preseason poll were KSU, Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma State, and Kansas. The other four teams on that list have all failed to win two or more conference games. Kansas State is in contention for the Big 12 Championship Game and has put itself in position to play big games in November. The other teams expected to battle for a conference championship have all fallen well off the mark. Kansas State is not in the driver's seat in the Big 12, but if BYU or Iowa State falter in November, KSU is right there with a chance to get a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game and play for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Every game is a must-win game for the Wildcats, so their margin for error is extremely small, but the good news for them is that they have high stakes to play for. Many teams with bigger national reputations in the sport of college football, such as Michigan, USC, Florida State, and others, have already been eliminated from both conference championship and playoff races before the start of November. Kansas State is playing meaningful football instead of playing out the string. The Wildcats know they have a precious opportunity in front of them — can they make the most of it?

Here are the Kansas State-Houston College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas State-Houston Odds

Kansas State: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -600

Houston: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +430

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas State vs Houston

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State is clearly a better team. More than that, the Wildcats are motivated to win and have a lot to play for. Kansas State actually struggled last week against Kansas in a rivalry game which became very difficult. However, winning that game — on a night when they were far from their best — should give the Wildcats fresh belief that they can make a November run at the brass ring and create a successful regular season. Don't expect Kansas State to play consecutive below-average games. The Kansas game was tough for many reasons, one being that Kansas treated the game as its Super Bowl. Houston is not in a position to challenge KSU nearly as much. This game should be smoother, and with Houston's offense being noticeably weak, KSU should eventually be able to wear down Houston and ultimately cover the double-digit spread.

Why Houston Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas State Wildcats are a good team, but not a great team. We saw against Kansas that KSU has its share of weaknesses. The offense is not relentlessly consistent. KSU needed timely turnovers from Kansas to be able to grab that razor-close win in the final minutes. If the Jayhawks had not stepped on a rake in the fourth quarter, KSU — which trailed late in the game and did not have the ball — would have lost. Houston is not a great team, but the Cougars have been competitive this season. In fact, they just upset Utah. If Kansas State does not raise its level of play, Houston can cover the large spread, and it might even be able to win outright.

Final Kansas State-Houston Prediction & Pick

We think Kansas State will play well. KSU is obviously better than Houston, but covering the spread depends on playing a strong game. We are convinced that will happen. Take KSU.

Final Kansas State-Houston Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -12.5