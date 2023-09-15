Kansas State (2-0) and Missouri (2-0) will each try to stay unbeaten in a Big 12 vs. SEC clash in Columbia. We continue our college football odds series for the 2023 season with a Kansas State-Missouri prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Wildcats have made easy work of their first two games with a dominant 45-0 win against Southeast Missouri State in the opener and a 42-13 win against Troy in Week 2. Kansas State has the talent to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff in Chris Klieman's fifth season in Manhattan.

As for Missouri, it held on for a 23-19 win against MTSU a week ago after being favored by three touchdowns. Eli Drinkwitz's team must play much better to earn a third straight victory to start the season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas State-Missouri Odds

Kansas State: -3.5 (-120)

Missouri: +3.5 (-102)

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12 PM ET/PT

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread

Kansas State's defense has done its job through two games. The Wildcats have posted a combined eight sacks, and they're the top rushing defense in the country having allowed just 38.0 yards per game and 1.3 yards per rush. If Klieman's squad is going to prove its top-15 ranking and score an impressive road win, the best bet is the defense playing a huge role.

It's also about the opponent. Missouri's offense has left a lot to be desired thus far, which isn't all that surprising since the strength of the Tigers is clearly their defense. But Drinkwitz needs much more from quarterback Brady Cook and company if his team is going to pull off the upset.

Missouri is 98th nationally in yards per rush (3.8), 80th nationally in yards per game (376.5), and 76th nationally in yards per play (5.7) through their first two contests against South Dakota State and MTSU. Cook has also been sacked five times. Running back Cody Schrader (41 carries for 222 yards and a touchdown) and wide receiver Luther Burden III (15 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown) have been the only two consistent playmakers for the Tigers, which is something Kansas State will key in on in this matchup.

If Kansas State keeps doing what it's doing on defense, it'll be tough for Missouri to find enough scoring to score the win.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread

Of course, the same could be said for Kansas State. Missouri is simply better on defense than offense, as the Tigers rank 16th in total defense entering the matchup (for what it's worth, Kansas State is 21st). There are multiple All-SEC defenders on this Missouri roster, including defensive backs Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, and defensive lineman Darius Robinson. This unit is very, very good.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has thrown an interception in each of the first two games, so the Tigers' ability to get pressure will be essential to forcing mistakes. They'll also need to contain a foursome of players that have already racked up 100 or more yards this season – RJ Garcia III (8 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD), Phillip Brooks (13 receptions, 134 yards, 1 TD), Jadon Jackson (6 receptions, 115 yards, 2 TDs), and Ben Sinnott (6 receptions, 105 yards). The Wildcats have only allowed one sack, but this defense is on another level from the two they've played.

Missouri must make this a low-scoring game to earn the biggest win of Drinkwitz's tenure in Columbia. Luckily, the Tigers have enough playmakers to do just that.

Speaking of playmakers, Burden is a home run threat on any play, and he could be the difference if Cook can find enough open spots to feed him the ball. A double-digit target game for Burden is a recipe for success.

Final Kansas State-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Kansas State won this game 40-12 in 2022, but it's tempting to consider the upset due to Missouri's strength on defense. The betting line continues to move in the direction of the Tigers, as it opened at Kansas State -1.5, moved up to 5.5, and is now back to 3.5. This is one of the most important games of the Drinkwitz era, and the defense is good enough to pull off the win. However, Kansas State may not be getting enough credit. Maybe it's Texas's fault after the statement win at Alabama. The Wildcats are a legit Big 12 title contender, and the Tigers have not proven enough offensively to make them a confidence pick in this game. Kansas State is the choice.

Final Kansas State-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -3.5 (-120)