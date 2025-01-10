ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're bringing you a betting prediction and pick for College Basketball action as we open the day with a close matchup in the Big 12 Conference. The No. 11-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-4, 0-3 Big 12) in a razor-thin tilt on the betting lines. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

The Kansas Jayhawks most recently took down Arizona State 74-55 to notch back-to-back wins. After dropping games to Creighton, Missouri, and West Virginia, the Jayhawks are intent on re-establishing themselves as a top-5 team in the nation. Their path starts here as the underdogs in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Bearcats most recently fell to Baylor 68-48, marking their third consecutive loss after opening Big 12 play. They went 10-1 before their conference schedule and come into this game as the surprising betting favorites, so we should get an idea of what this team is all about if they can find a win in this one.

Kansas-Cincinnati College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Cincinnati Odds

Kansas: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -104

Cincinnati: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 137.5 (-105)

Under: 137.5 (-115)

Kansas vs. Cincinnati

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, Local Coverage

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

With four wins over their last five games, the Kansas Jayhawks have been dominant in winning each one of those contests by at least double-digits. They recently beat UCF 99-48 and after their most recent blowout over Baylor, they seen to be hitting their stride once again following some uncharacteristic losses. It's a promising sign for head coach Bill Self as his team begins to settle into the season and looks to make a statement against another Big 12 foe.

Kansas is currently averaging more points per game (78.9) and shooting a higher percentage from the field (48.8%) than their opponents in this one. Still, they're just 1-2 in their road games this season and given the tough environment in Cincinnati, the Jayhawks will have to play a perfect game to escape with the win. Still, their opponents haven't seen a ton of competition on the same level as Kansas, so don't be surprised if the Jayhawks can expose Cincinnati and win this game by a big margin.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Bearcats are looking like a formidable contender in the Big 12 this season, but they're still searching for a conference win after dropping three-straight to Kansas State, Arizona, and Baylor. While they lost two of those by a margin of seven or less, they were embarrassed by Baylor and a 20-point blowout in their last game. Junior guard Dan Skillings Jr. led the way with 18 points and continues to lead the team in scoring alongside Senior guard Simas Lukosius. Expect the pair to be the motor driving this offense in the paint against Kansas.

In leading the team with scoring, Skillings Jr. also managed to hit 5-7 on his three pointers and was the only factor keeping the Bearcats competitive against Baylor early. They're allowing 61 PPG to opponents this season which is a great mark, but they'll have to big deep in stopping a Kansas team that 78.9 points per contest. The Bearcats will also have to see their best rebounding effort of the season as Kansas isn't likely to give them too many chances on missed shots.

Final Kansas-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

This is shaping up to be an exciting game from Cincinnati and despite records and rankings, the Bearcats are favored to win this game at home by a slim margin. They're 7-1 on their home floor this season, but they're just 6-8 ATS with a 3-5 ATS mark at home. Furthermore, it's concerning to see the Bearcats struggle so much with Big 12 competition heading into this game as Kansas is just beginning to hit their stride.

I expect the big difference in this game to come from the Kansas big men and their ability to rebound the ball. The Jayhawks rank forty-fourth with 38.9 RPG, while Cincinnati can struggled to do the same if they're missing their shots.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with No. 11 Kansas to get the win. If Cincinnati had managed to win a single Big 12 game, this could be a different story. However, Bill Self has this Kansas team playing at a high level and I think a blowout could be in store for the Jayhawks. Let's ride the underdogs to win this big game.

Final Kansas-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Kansas Jayhawks ML (-104)