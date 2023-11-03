Kansas faces Iowa State. Our college football odds series includes our Kansas Iowa State prediction, odds, and pick for Week 10.

The Kansas Jayhawks pulled off one of the bigger upsets of the college football season this past weekend, upending the Oklahoma Sooners. Kansas got off to a strong start, then wobbled and lost the lead, but then got the lead back and won the game late in a back-and-forth affair. The Jayhawks knocked off the previously unbeaten Sooners with backup quarterback Jason Bean, who was starting in place of first-stringer Jalon Daniels. Bean was erratic in this game, as he often is, but after throwing two crippling interceptions in the fourth quarter, his defense gave him a third chance. He made the most of it. The Jayhawks will head to another bowl game under head coach Lance Leipold, who has done an outstanding job in Lawrence and will be courted by high-profile programs with coaching openings in the coaching carousel.

Matt Campbell of Iowa State was heavily courted in recent coaching carousels. It was felt by some industry experts late in November of 2021 that he was the front-runner to become the next head coach at USC. However, a few days after strong Campbell-to-USC rumors surfaced, the Trojans hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma and shocked the college football world. Campbell stayed at Iowa State, and when the Cyclones got off to a bad start this season, it appeared Campbell's stock was never going to rise again. Yet, the coach has managed to turn Iowa State around. The same Cyclone team which lost 10-7 at Ohio earlier this season has rebounded to move to the top of the Big 12 standings. ISU is in the mix to make the Big 12 Championship Game. Two very resourceful coaches will match wits in this game.

Kansas Jayhawks: +2.5 (-105)

Iowa State Cyclones: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

How To Watch Kansas vs Iowa State

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why Kansas Could Cover the Spread

Lance Leipold is a better coach than Matt Campbell. Leipold is winning at Kansas without Jalon Daniels, a very talented quarterback. He is winning with a second-stringer at the most important position on the field. Kansas had enough defense to handle an Oklahoma team which defeated Texas earlier this year and had established itself as the best team in the Big 12. If the Jayhawks could beat Oklahoma with a backup quarterback, they definitely can beat Iowa State under similar circumstances. This team will be very confident heading into this game. That matters.

Why Iowa State Could Cover the Spread

The Kansas team which just beat Oklahoma will be emotionally drained after taking down the Sooners. Iowa State gets Kansas at home, and it doesn't have to face Jalon Daniels. The game sets up really well for the Cyclones. They have played really well in Big 12 competition this season, and there's no reason to think they will cease to play well in this game. Matt Campbell has turned around this team after the stumbles of September.

Final Kansas-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

The Kansas Jayhawks will suffer a hangover. Iowa State is in position to take charge of this game.



Final Kansas-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -2.5