The West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas Jayhawks try to get back to .500 as they sit at 1-2. Kansas is trying to find its offensive identity, while West Virginia can't seem to stop whatever offensive attack is thrown at them. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kansas-West Virginia prediction and pick.

Kansas started the season with a dominating 48-3 victory over Lindenwood before dropping two straight games against Illinois and UNLV. Kansas held the lead against UNLV until they scored a late rushing touchdown to take the 23-20 victory. Jalon Daniels was just 12 for 23 passing with 153 yards and two interceptions, far from the quarterback they thought they were getting at the start of the season. The Jayhawks must turn their season around before their offense wastes an above-average defense.

West Virginia held a 34-24 lead with less than five minutes remaining in last week's game against Pitt. The Panthers drove the ball downfield to score a touchdown less than two minutes later, then got the ball back to score a rushing touchdown on a six-play, 77-yard drive. The Mountaineers defense has to avoid giving up explosive plays or they will fail to achieve a winning season. The schedule will only get more difficult as the season gets into the Big 12 portion.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas-West Virginia Odds

Kansas: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +106

West Virginia: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 57.5 (-115)

Under: 57.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

Time: noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas was supposed to have an explosive offensive attack entering this season. The opposite has been true, with the Jayhawks averaging just 28.3 points and 400.3 yards per game. Daniels could wake up at any moment, and the Jayhawks defense could keep them in this game long enough to cover the spread. Kansas ranks 44th in points allowed per game and 17th in yards allowed per game this season.

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas has been struggling to throw the ball so far, which is surprising after much of their hopes rested on Jalon Daniels entering this season. The Jayhawks will begin relying more on their rushing attack, which should be a positive for West Virginia. They've been defending the run well, and some terrible coverage in the passing game got them into trouble against Pitt.

West Virginia has been showing an explosive offense so far this season, so the concern for Kansas has to be whether they can keep up with them. Kansas scored just 37 points against FBS opponents this season, including a poor 20-point showing against UNLV. If West Virginia's offense starts rolling in this game, it could be another long night for the Jayhawks.

Final Kansas-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

West Virginia bettors had their money nearly cashed last week against Pitt until a late rally caused the Panthers to steal a victory. It left some scar tissue if you backed the Mountaineers because they showed they couldn't be trusted to slow down an explosive offensive attack. The good news for West Virginia is that the Kansas passing attack has looked terrible so far this season and their rushing attack won't allow for many explosive plays. Let's go back to the well and take West Virginia to cover.

Final Kansas-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -2.5 (-110)