In a surprising turn of events, Kanye West and Ice Cube have seemingly reconciled after a period of tension following the Yeezy CEO's controversial antisemitic remarks. The two iconic rappers were spotted smiling and hugging outside Ice Cube's residence in Marina Del Rey, California, on Friday, according to Page Six.

Kanye West & Ice Cube get spotted by paparazzi 👀 pic.twitter.com/3N11LKovvx — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) June 3, 2023

During their reunion, Kanye, known for his fashion-forward style, donned a black short-sleeve shirt and pants, while Cube sported his signature LA Dodgers baseball cap, a black hoodie, jeans, and Nike sneakers.

The rift between the artists began when Kanye claimed that Ice Cube's social media posts had influenced him to adopt an “anti-Semite vibe.” However, Cube quickly took to Twitter to deny any responsibility and distance himself from the controversy, asserting that he was not antisemitic and had no involvement in Kanye's remarks.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cube reiterated his position during an appearance on the “Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson” show, making it clear that he should not be held accountable for Kanye's statements. He emphasized that Kanye needed to take ownership of his own words and actions.

Kanye later attempted to backtrack, stating that he no longer harbored hatred toward Jewish people. However, his explanation, involving a movie reference, drew criticism for its insensitivity.

The recent reunion between Kanye and Cube signals a possible resolution to their past differences. The meeting comes as a surprise to many, highlighting the power of communication and understanding in mending strained relationships.

While details of their conversation remain undisclosed, the sight of the two rappers embracing suggests a desire to move forward and leave the controversy behind. Fans and observers hope that this reconciliation marks the beginning of a renewed understanding between Kanye West and Ice Cube.