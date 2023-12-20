Kanye West will sell is Malibu home at a loss

Kanye West, in an attempt to part ways with his Malibu, California beachfront property, has listed the lavish mansion for $53 million – a notable $4 million less than its original purchase price, following his alleged endeavors to transform it into a bomb shelter, according to PageSix.

KANYE WEST is selling his Beachfront Malibu Property designed by Tadoa Ando for $53 Million. pic.twitter.com/LW6ED8We4V — Ye (@ye_world_) December 20, 2023

The property, initially acquired by the rapper for $57 million two years ago, is now being handled by “Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheim, who showcased the house with its gutted interiors and a brand-new listing price, as reported by People on Tuesday.

Oppenheim, co-founder of The Oppenheim Group, highlighted the property's architectural significance, underscoring its Malibu Road location as one of the world's most coveted areas. He emphasized the house as a “blank canvas” for potential buyers, despite significant interior alterations. The exterior remains intact, preserving much of its architectural integrity.

Crafted with renowned architect Tadao Ando's signature “smooth-as-silk” concrete, the property boasts a distinctive appearance. Its construction incorporates approximately 1,200 tons of concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement, and 12 pylons anchored 60 feet into the Malibu sands. The mansion spans three stories, featuring four bedrooms, expansive window openings facing the Pacific Ocean, and around 1,500 square feet of deck space.

Described as an “exceedingly rare architectural achievement,” the home offers 4,000 square feet of interior space complemented by 1,500 square feet of outdoor living areas. Ando's design aims to ingeniously manipulate natural light throughout the space, harmonizing with the property's natural surroundings and evoking a warm ambiance within the structure.

Despite West's reported attempts to convert the mansion into a bomb shelter, the property now stands as an architectural masterpiece, positioned to attract buyers seeking an exclusive Malibu retreat. The listing presents an opportunity to own not just a residence but a masterful work of art, showcasing an exceptional blend of design and natural allure.