In an unexpected turn of events, Kanye West engaged in a text exchange with Elon Musk and dropped a surprising revelation. Contrary to his previous claims of being bipolar, West stated that he has “signs of autism” resulting from a car accident he was involved in back in 2002, according to TMZ.

West, who had initially disclosed his bipolar diagnosis in 2018, later suggested that he had been “mentally misdiagnosed” in a 2022 Twitter rant. In the text messages to Musk, West denied being bipolar and emphasized that he has “signs of autism” due to his car accident. This revelation has sparked discussions and speculations about West's mental health and the impact of his disclosure.

Kanye West tells Elon Musk that he has found out he has signs of autism, and that Kim Kardashian is keeping their children away from him “I'm not bi polar Ihave signs of autism from my car accident, You can't watch Kim keep my kids from me” pic.twitter.com/pFfMPOHSwb — SOUND (@itsavibe) October 18, 2023

Additionally, West referenced his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, during the text exchange. He allegedly expressed frustration over not being able to spend time with his children, emphasizing that he “can't watch Kim keep my kids from me.”

The text conversation concluded with West criticizing Musk for describing him as a “friend” to attract West's audience to Twitter, which he referred to as a “struggling platform.” It's worth noting that West's Twitter account had been suspended in December for making controversial remarks, including comments of an antisemitic nature. Although the account was reinstated in July, West has not been actively using the platform.

It remains unclear what prompted West's return to social media, as recent sightings have shown him in Europe, sharing affectionate moments with his wife, Bianca Censori. The unexpected revelation about his autism signs adds another layer to West's ongoing discussion of mental health and has ignited conversations online regarding the reasons for his text exchange with Musk.

West's candidness regarding his mental health continues to captivate public attention, raising questions about his journey and the impact of his statements on the conversation surrounding mental health.