Julia Fox is reflecting on her relationship with Kanye West. She dated the rapper for two months in the beginning of 2022.

In her memoir, “Down the Drain,” Fox talked about how she felt like a “puppet” with the rapper.

“I thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation,” she told the Los Angeles Times “but I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet.”

However, she didn't think her relationship with the Donda rapper would end up how it did. She pointed out that she believed that it could develop into “something real.”

“I really understood him on a visceral level,” Fox told the publication.

In her memoir she refers to Kanye as “the artist” but she does not talk about him a lot in her writing. Some insisted that it is because she signed an NDA (non disclosure agreement) which she denied.

“I’m not signing a f**king NDA, just on principle. I never have, and I never will,” Fox said. “Unless it’s a professional opportunity, then sure.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Relationship

Kanye and Kim Kardashian started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. They finalized their divorce in November 2022. The former couple shares four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

She spoke out previously about how her relationship is with Ye now that they are divorced.

“I do feel like it's a new me,” she told Vogue Italia back in June. “My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much. When that happens you kind of lose your own. Now I'm at a time where I just want to do the right thing.”

She said that she sought out counsel in order to get to the place where she needed to be.

“I did have a reading with a medium not too long ago who said my soul had done so much soul work in past lives that the way I handle stress and pressure is now completely clear,” she confessed. “That’s why I can handle so much.”

Kim Kardashian added, “It’s true, in times of crisis I'll get a little bit stressed out, but I'm a problem solver for a lot of people in emergency situations. So far I haven't let anything really break me.”

The SKIMS founder shared that having great relationships with the people in her life are her top priority.

“I want to appreciate everything and everyone around me, mind my own business, and value my relationships with my kids,” Kardashian continued. “In terms of what I want to leave behind, I'm not the type of person who forgets about [where] she came from. I am grateful for all of it.”

Kanye and Kim Move On

Kanye has since moved on from both Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian. The Grammy winner is now married to Bianca Censori. Kim previously dated Pete Davidson and is rumored to be dating Odell Beckham Jr.