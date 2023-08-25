Trevian Kutti, the former publicist of rapper Kanye West, has been booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges related to the case against former President Donald Trump. Kutti was recently granted a $75,000 bond but now finds herself in custody, facing allegations of violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses, according to ABC7.

In a related development, Reverend Stephen Lee, a suburban Lutheran minister, has been charged with intimidating election workers. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has reported that Reverend Lee is expected to surrender later today.

These two individuals, Kutti and Lee, are among a total of 19 individuals charged in connection with the case against former President Donald Trump. The charges stem from allegations that they were involved in a scheme to unlawfully overturn Trump's 2020 election loss and obstruct the peaceful transition of power.

Prosecutors assert that Kutti traveled from Chicago to Atlanta in an effort to pressure an election worker into providing testimony supporting claims of election fraud. Kutti has a professional background as a former publicist for artists such as R. Kelly and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

This indictment comes after a lengthy investigation lasting over two years and represents the fourth criminal case brought against the former president. Those facing charges in this recent indictment, including racketeering, violating the oath of a public officer, forgery, and making false statements, are also alleged to have participated in the effort to overturn the election results. Several defendants, including John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell, have already surrendered at the Fulton County Jail earlier this week.