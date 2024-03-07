The forthcoming Karate Kid is building a star-studded cast. Stars from previous films like Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio will both appear in it. But the film also added Cruel Summer star Sadie Stanley.
The Hollywood Reporter was first on the casting. Stanley will play the romantic lead opposite Ben Wang (American Born Chinese). A “global search” was allegedly conducted to narrow down the role.
While plot details are being kept under wraps, THR's report states that the new film will take place on the East Coast. Stanley's character will be the daughter of Joshua Jackson's character.
Jonathan Entwistle (I'm Not Okay With This) is directing based on a script from Rob Lieber (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day). Karen Rosenfelt will produce the film.
Sadie Stanley is widely known for her roles in Cruel Summer. She got her start by starring in Disney Channel's Kim Possible film in 2019. Stanley would go on to have a recurring role in The Goldbergs. Last year, Stanley starred in Ray Romano's directorial debut, Somewhere in Queens.
The Karate Kid franchise
The Karate Kid franchise began in 1984 with John G. Avidsen's film. Ralph Macchio starred as a New Jersey native who moves to Las Angeles. After dealing with bullies, he begins learning karate and competees in a tournament. Three sequels were released before a remake was made.
In 2010, a remake was released. Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith starred in the new version of the film.
Additionally, Cobra Kai, a TV series continuation of the series, began in 2018. It was initially a YouTube property before the series found a new home in Netflix. It has run for five seasons thus far.
Now, a new Karate Kid film will be made that incorporates the original mythology and the 2010 film. Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, and Sadie Stanley headline the film. It will be released on December 13, 2024.