The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game makes him feel he was “overcoached” as a child.

“You get the rebound, you better not try to take it down to the other end of the court as a frontline player. That was gospel when I played. Giannis has blown through all that.” pic.twitter.com/zZYGDOOliv — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 10, 2023

In today’s NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t really have a set position like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did. He plays whatever position is necessary and he’s able to grab a rebound and start the fast break on his own. When Abdul-Jabbar was coming up as player, that was unheard of for a big man. Their role was essentially to grab the board and hit their guards with an outlet pass to start the break.

“I would have liked to have tried to do some of the things he does,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I’m happy he’s done that, but I’m annoyed that it wasn’t in time for me to try to get in on the fun.”

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 32.3 points per game, 12.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists with shooting splits of 54.2 percent from the field, 26.7 percent from the three-point line and 64.7 percent from the free-throw line.