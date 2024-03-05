Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since her abdominal surgery in December. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Kate was seen with her mom Carole Middleton on Monday (March 4). She was sitting in the car wearing shades according to the photos published by the outlet.
Social Media Runs Rampant With Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton
While Kate is doing well, the Palace had to clear up the rumors about the royal where fans were suggesting that she had disappeared since she hadn't made a public appearance since December. Additionally, her husband, Prince William had to run off unexpectedly during the memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter that has not been attached to Kate. That incident also helped spread rumors about her whereabouts and what condition she was in.
“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the Palace said in a statement last month per People. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”
“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”
“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” they concluded.
While the surgery was a proven “success,” rumors have been swirling about her absence which The Palace has spoken out about for the first time.
“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”
Middleton's last public appearance was back in December. Princess Kate was seen on her annual walk with the royal family to church.