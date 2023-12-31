The actress gave a nice tribute for his birthday on Instaram.

Actress Katherine Heigl gave a sweet tribute to her son on social media for his birthday.

PEOPLE reported that she gave the tribute to Joshua, her 7-year-old, on Saturday in an Instagram post. Joshua is whom she shares with Josh Kelley, her husband.

Katherine Heigl's birthday tribute to son Joshua

The post features a video of her son explaining bird watching. There's a lengthy caption in which she explains what he means to her and how having a birthday around the holidays is tough for “stinkers.”

“This child is an absolute light in my life!” she wrote. “December is such a crazy, overwhelming month of preparing for the holidays that stinkers gets a bit shafted in the birthday department. He was born just three days before @joshbkelley and my anniversary just five days before Christmas and only a month after the chaos of Naleigh's birthday, my birthday and Thanksgiving!”

“Naleigh” is Nancy Leigh, her oldest daughter, who is 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl)

She then continued, “This year between buying gifts wrapping gifts, cooking cleaning and preparing I managed to invite a couple of friends, pick up a pizza, grab a store-bought cake turn a couple of Christmas gifts into birthday gifts and have a very mellow celebration Joshua's seventh birthday.”

“But you know who didn't complain? Who was over the moon to see his friends,” she continued. “Who loved every second of his pizza and cake and hoovered both with unrivaled enthusiasm? Who loved every single gift he was given and unwrapped with unbridled joy? My stinker, that's who.”

The post concluded with, “I love you beyond measure, and I will as long as this ever expanding universe continues to reach out into the furthest corners of our imagination…and if I have my way….for even longer than that. Love, Mom.”

For more of what Katherine Heigl is up to, be sure to follow her Instagram.