Thankfully, musician Camela Leierth-Segura, a co-writer for Katy Perry, was found safe and sound.

Leierth-Segura was located in California three months after she went missing, according to People who got the information through the Beverly Hills Police Department.

“On October 5, 2023, an anonymous source reported seeing Camela Segura in the City of Santa Monica. The BHPD Watch Commander requested the Santa Monica Police Department follow-up. After SMPD contacted Camela Segura, she informed them that she was not in distress and did not want any police services,” the police department said.

Leierth-Segura, who is 48, co-wrote the Katy Perry track Walking on Air in 2013.

Camela Leierth-Segura's last contact with friends and relatives

Leierth-Segura's last contact with someone was on June 29 in Beverly Hills, according to her missing person page on the California Department of Justice.

Her disappearance seemed suspicious.

“[Her] 2010 silver Ford Fusion was last seen in Beverly Hills in the middle of the night on June 30,” according to ABC 7. Also, her cat, Morris, was nowhere to be found.

Her friend, Liz Montgomery, filed the missing persons report on August 8th. She then posted about her disappearance the following day on Instagram.

Leierth-Seguar's sister, who lives in Sweden, also had not heard from her for weeks before she went missing, according to ABC 7.

“She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble; Covid definitely was not helpful for her because she's a musician, model, actress, all that stuff. And there was no money coming in,” Montgomery mentioned to The Los Angeles Times back in August.

Luckily, she seemed to be okay, and hopefully Morris the cat is, too. Maybe, if things turn around, co-writing with Katy Perry again is in her future? We will see.