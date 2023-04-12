The Genshin Impact Version 3.6 update finally makes Baizhu and Kaveh playable, brings an expansion to the Sumeru desert, and more.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Update Schedule

The maintenance began on April 12th, 2023 06:00 (UTC+8), and finished after 5 hours.

The game and update are now live.

60 Primogems per hour of server downtime was given out, as well as an extra 300 Primogems for bug fixes for a total of 600 Primogems. These can be claimed through the in-game mail until April 15th, 06:00 (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact 3.6 Update Details

Sumeru Map Expansion

“Legend has it that in the depths of the boundless desert lies a forbidden realm where few have ever set foot. Beneath the barren wasteland, along with the ruins of an ancient civilization and the legacy of the divine, only a hidden lost Darshan and mythical creatures safeguard the long-sealed memories…”

The desert of Sumeru further expands northward with the introduction of two new areas: Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert. This will include new Fishing Points and Radiant Spincrystals in these areas.

A new mechanic, called the “Vourukasha Oasis – Amrita Pool” will also become available upon completing the World Quest “Heart of Amrita”.

“Plumes of Purifying Light can be found scattered across the land defended by Khvarena. Some of them have to be obtained via special methods.

Offer Plumes of Purifying Light to the Amrita Pool to increase its level, granting you the blessings of the waters and trees. Each time you make an offering, the Amrita Pool will randomly give different blessings. After 6 offerings have been given, you will obtain rewards from all the blessings.”

New Character – Baizhu

“Beyond Mortality” Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst character. As many may already know, Baizhu is the owner of Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue, and is closely associated with Qiqi. Learn more about Baizhu on our dedicated Skills, Talents, Materials, and more feature.

New Character – Kaveh

“Empyrean Reflection” Kaveh is a 4-star Dendro Claymore character, the second after Yaoyao. Learn more about him on our Kaveh Skills, Materials, Talents, and more feature.

New Banners

Genshin Impact Version 3.6 adds two playable characters, both of which will be featured in the second phase banners. The first phase features reruns for “Physic of Purity” Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst), “Dance of Lotuslight” Nilou (5-star Hydro Sword) along with 4-star characters Kuki Shinobu, Layla, and Dori. This banner also features each of these characters respective signature weapons, A Thousand Floating Dreams and Key of Khaj-Nisut.

Dear Travelers, the event wishes "The Moongrass' Enlightenment," "Twirling Lotus," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on April 12! See more details here: https://t.co/vpCXohidrd#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/2MZMElqZXz — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 10, 2023

The new characters will be present in the second phase. “Beyond Mortality” Baizhu (5-star Dendro Catalyst) and “Empyrean Reflection” Kaveh (4-star Dendro Claymore) will be added and featured in these banners, along with a rerun for “Plenilune Gaze” Ganyu (5-star Cryo Bow). The new weapon Jadefall’s Splendor (5-star Catalyst) and Amos’ Bow will be featured in this phase as well.

New Weapon – Jadefall’s Splendor (5-star Catalyst)

” A ritual vessel carved from jade that reflects the luster of the skies and the clear waters.”

ATK at level 90: 608.07

Bonus HP% at Level 90: 49.62%

Primordial Jade Regalia: For 3s after using an Elemental Burst or creating a shield, the equipping character can gain the Primordial Jade Regalia effect: Restore 4.5 Energy every 2.5s, and gain 0.3% Elemental DMG Bonus for their corresponding Elemental Type for every 1,000 Max HP they possess, up to 12%. Primordial Jade Regalia will still take effect even if the equipping character is not on the field.

New Main Story and Quests

Nahida’s Story Quest – Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act II “Homecoming”

Permanently available after the Version 3.6 update

Quest Unlock Criteria Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” Complete Nahida’s Story Quest – Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act I “Lingering Warmth”



Baizhu’s Story Quest – Lagenaria Chapter: Act I “The Heart of Healing”

Permanently available after 2023/05/02 18:00

Quest Unlock Criteria Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III “A New Star Approaches” Complete Hu Tao’s Story Quest – Papilio Charontis Chapter: Act I “Yet the Butterfly Flutters Away” Complete Xiao’s Story Quest – Alatus Chapter: Act I “Butterfly’s Dream”



New Hangout Event: Layla – Act I “Ever Silent Stars”

Permanently available after the Version 3.6 update

Quest Unlock Criteria Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises”



New World Quests: “Khvarena of Good and Evil,” “An Artist Adrift,” “Pale Fire,” “Monumental Study,” “Lightcall Resonance” and more.

New Artifact Set – Vourukasha’s Glow

2-Piece: HP +20%

4-Piece: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the aforementioned DMG Bonus is increased by 80% for 5s. This effect increase can have 5 stacks. The duration of each stack is counted independently. These effects can be triggered even when the equipping character is not on the field.

New Artifact Set – Nymph’s Dream

2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

4-Piece: After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1, 2, or 3 or more Mirrored Nymph stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently.

New Events

A Parade of Providence

Being a momentous celebration for the Akademiya, this year’s Akademiya Extravaganza is extra lively. With competitions and amusements aplenty, meet with people from all across Teyvat and join in a time of revelry.

This event will also be Genshin Impact Version 3.6’s main event.

Fulminating Sandstorm

In response to the inexplicable dangers lurking amidst the sands, the Akademiya seeks to repel the threat using machines. You encounter an anxious researcher near Aaru Village…

Brewing Developments

You and Paimon meet a certain strange student by the Wall of Samiel to the southwest of the rainforest. She seems to be trying to test some kind of mysterious creation…

The Recollector’s Path

Though a dazzling title is appealing, a noble character of stalwart virtue is indispensable when faced with the totality of challenges. Therefore, trials must be undertaken to fully understand Sorush’s responsibilities…

New Domains

Domain of Blessing: Molten Iron Fortress

Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 22 or above Or complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom”

Challenge the Domain to obtain artifacts in the “Nymph’s Dream” and “Vourukasha’s Glow” sets.

Domain: Somalata Inland Sea

Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above and fulfill certain criteria.

Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems and Dendro Sigils.

Domain: Purification Spring

Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above and fulfill certain criteria.

Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems and Dendro Sigils.

New Weekly Boss – Guardian of Apep’s Oasis

A new Trounce Domain will be introduced in the Desert of Hadramaveth, which will allow players to challenge what was the ruler of ancient Sumeru, the Guardian of Apep’s Oasis Players can learn more about Apep and the history of Sumeru by playing through Nahida’s Story Quest “Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act II.”

New Field Boss – Iniquitous Baptist

A creature of the Abyss Order that can manipulate multiple elements at once and use shields of the corresponding elements to defend against damage. In battle, it will create Elemental Rings, through which it will channel a powerful attack. Use Reactions to destroy all the Rings to prevent the oncoming catastrophe.

New Enemies

The Hydro Hilichurl Rogue, Anemo Hilichurl Rogue, Consecrated Horned Crocodile, and Consecrated Fanged Beast have also been added with the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 update.

Other Changes

Tighnari’s English Voice Actor has been changed to Zachary Gordon after allegations against the previous VA, Elliot Gindi, surfaced a couple months ago.

Lots of bug fixes were shipped with the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 update, and the full list can be found in the HoYoLAB post for this update.