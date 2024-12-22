Kayla Nicole is team Bronny James. The sports journalist recently commented on Bronny's performance after his best G League performance so far. The former USC point guard was the 55th draft pick of the Los Angeles Lakers but was later assigned to the South Bay Lakers.

Since his Nov. 9 G League debut, he's been averaging 16.8 points per game on 41.3 percent shooting. His highest-scoring game since being on the South Bay Lakers was his on-the-road game against Arizona where he made 30 points on 13-of-23.

Kayla Nicole posted a photo of Bronny on her Instagram Story with the caption, quoting Kendrick Lamar's “Peekaboo,” “y'all ain't talkin bout nothing.”

Her comments follow conversations about Bronny that criticized his performance in the NBA. Basketball legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley went viral for their comments about Bronny who was the 55th pick in the NBA draft this year.

“He's not ready to play in the NBA right now,” Barkley said on their podcast ‘Inside the NBA'. “He should be in the G League, because he's not ready to play in the NBA first and foremost.”

“Would have loved to see him play more. Now this [debut] is over,” O'Neal chimed in. “I think he focuses on getting better…Because of his last name we want him to be great but as LeBron said there are 450 of us [playing in the NBA] and there are only a few rookies that have came in and had a great impact immediately. [I've] known the kid a long time.”

Bronny's coach, Lakers coach JJ Redick, has also weighed in on what the young star needs to do in to make a name for himself in the league.

“He's got to get to the point where it's okay to fail. I think he has a real reservation to fail,” Redick told reporters. “And I think a lot of that is, he's had a camera on him since he was eight years old… He's had attention on him. I'm cognizant of that. I think, once he develops that, he's going to take off.”

Bronny made his historic debut alongside his father, LeBron James, back in October. It was the first time ever that a son and father played together in the same game and on the same team.