Travis Kelce is talking weddings. On the latest “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, the two were discussing when is the perfect date to get married so it can align with the NFL season.

Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is currently dating pop star Taylor Swift. The couple celebrated their first anniversary over the summer sparking engagement rumors for 2025.

On the Jan. 8 episode during their “No Dumb Questions” segment, where listeners call in to ask the Kelce brothers questions without judgment, a fan told the hosts that his girlfriend wants to tie the knot in the fall but he doesn't think that it's a good idea because he will be full divulging into football season.

Travis admitted that he's never been to a fall wedding, “All my friends do it in the summer.” Patrick Mahomes, who Travis was a groomsman in his wedding to Brittany Mahomes in 2022, also had his wedding in the summer. However, Travis gave some advice to the fan in hopes he and his fiancée could compromise.

“You gotta be willing to find a weekend where the team isn't playing anybody good maybe,” Travis said.

“Also, if you really do have a problem with that, maybe it's in her best interest to not have it in the fall, so that she knows you're invested in the anniversary every time it comes around,” the Chiefs' tight end added.

“I've seen weddings in f***ing February,” Travis said, adding his doubt on if the fall is even the best to get married. “I've seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I'm not sure if the fall is a good wedding season.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Talk About Their Future

Swift and Travis have been connected to engagement rumors all throughout 2024 as their relationship was getting serious. Now that the couple has been dating for over a year and have made moves to support one another — Swift recently moved to Nashville to be closer to Travis while he is in season — the rumors have been running rampant as they talk about a future with each other.

“Taylor and Travis are all in with each other, that is a simple fact everyone can agree with, but as it pertains to where they will live in the foreseeable future, especially together, will be judged by a few factors,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years,” the Daily Mail source continued.”Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life.'

“Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family. This is no different than any other couple with a family,” the source said.