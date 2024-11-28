As Kayla Nicole reminisced on her relationship with Travis Kelce, the broadcaster became teary-eyed in a new preview for the upcoming “Special Forces” show.

“Going through a public breakup,” Kayla Nicole said as she got emotional in the preview, “It’s been overwhelming.”

Another contestant asked who Kayla Nicole was referring to and she whispered, “Travis Kelce.”

“Special Forces” is going into their second season of the show which airs on FOX. This season, the show is “enlisting a troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.”

This season will take place in New Zealand where “recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare.”

Kelce has since moved on to Taylor Swift who he's been dating for a year. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the model dated on and off for five years and decided to split in 2022.

Kayla Nicole Reflects On Former Relationship With Travis Kelce

Amid Kelce's relationship with Swift, Kayla Nicole has become the target of hateful comments attacking her while praising the singer.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla Nicole said in her interview with Angel Reese on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast last month. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued adding that celebrity status has a lot to do with the extra attention. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

While it has been a couple of years since Kelce and Kayla Nicole have been a couple she remembered how hard their breakup was behind the scenes.

“I think the combination of everything is the perfect storm to make you want to disappear from the world entirely,” she said.

She added: “Behind closed doors, the hardest part is losing a partner, a best friend, speaking every day to cutting ties. Then you throw in social media.”