Keanu Reeves drops truth bomb on playing an older live-action Batman

Keanu Reeves is one of the most accomplished and recognizable actors of all time. Known for his role in The Matrix, Speed, Point Break, John Wick, and many more, Reeves is seemingly running out of accomplishments in his career. However, the 57-year-old revealed there is another goal that he would love to get off his acting bucket list while sitting down with IGN. As Reeves put it:

“It’s always been a dream, but Pattinson’s Batman right now. He’s doing awesome, but maybe down the road when they need an older Batman”

This question was sparked by Keanu Reeves’ current role in League of Super-Pets in which he is the voice of Batman. This animated movie has a superstar lineup of actors in addition to Reeves. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Natasha Lyonne, and John Krasinksi will all also be in the movie. Reeves spoke highly about the role due to his respect for Batman. As Reeves put it when discussing this:

“I love Batman as a character, and I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice, to play Batman, was awesome.”

It will be exciting to see Keavue Reeves in the animated Batman role and will be interesting to see if another Batman role materializes down the line. It would be a different role than something Reeves is accustomed to playing, but you cannot dispute his talent as an actor. There likely are few roles still on his list of acting goals so stay tuned if it can ever become a reality.