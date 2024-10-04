Keanu Reeves continues to embody the cool factor in Hollywood, seamlessly blending his career as an action star with a passion for high-speed thrills. Known for his iconic roles in films like The Matrix and John Wick, Reeves takes on a new challenge this weekend by making his professional auto racing debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Behind the wheel of the No. 92 Eagles Canyon Racing Toyota GR86, Reeves prepares to compete in the GR Cup Series, an exciting opportunity for the actor-turned-racer, per Outkick.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Reeves expressed gratitude for the chance to participate in the Toyota GR Cup at IMS. “Hi, I'm Keanu Reeves, and I just want to say thank you and my appreciation for the opportunity to race in the Toyota GR Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.” While the GR Cup races form part of the Indianapolis 8 Hour event, Reeves will not join the lineup for the eight-hour endurance race. Instead, he focuses on a pair of shorter races that are part of the GR Cup North America series, a support event this weekend.

Expand Tweet

The GR Cup is a single-make series featuring modified Toyota GR86 cars, ensuring that all drivers compete in identical vehicles. This approach adds a layer of strategy and excitement as racers demonstrate their skills. While competitors in this series are typically classified as amateurs, Reeves boasts some racing experience. He previously competed in a celebrity race during the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, where he clinched victory back in 2009, according to Fox 59. His participation in the GR Cup showcases not only his love for speed but also his commitment to pushing himself beyond the world of acting.

Racing alongside Celebrities

Reeves will share the track with another celebrity driver: Cody Jones from the YouTube channel Dude Perfect. Jones earned his spot in the race after winning a go-kart competition among his channel's members, marking his entry into organized auto racing. The duo’s presence adds a unique flair to the GR Cup event, blending the world of entertainment with motorsports in a way that appeals to fans on both sides.

Reeves' journey into the racing world goes beyond this weekend’s events. His passion for speed is well-documented, especially in his role as a motorcycle enthusiast. Recently, he produced and hosted the documentary series Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which chronicles the remarkable journey of the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship-winning team, Brawn GP. This series highlights Reeves' dedication to the motorsports realm and showcases his deep appreciation for the sport.

Fans can tune in to watch Keanu Reeves as he hits the track, with his first race scheduled for 9:50 AM ET on Saturday and a second race on Sunday morning at 11:55 AM ET. Both races will be livestreamed on YouTube, providing an opportunity for audiences to witness Reeves embrace the thrill of competitive racing firsthand.

With his diverse talents and a genuine love for adventure, Keanu Reeves continues to captivate audiences both on-screen and off. As he revs up for the GR Cup, fans eagerly anticipate his performance, ready to cheer on their favorite action star as he navigates the twists and turns of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.