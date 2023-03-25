Keanu Reeves, the Hollywood superstar who has fought many movie villains throughout his career, has recently revealed his favorite villain he’s fought against, and it’s not much of a surprise. During a Q&A session after an IGN screening of John Wick: Chapter 4, a fan asked Reeves who his favorite movie villain was, and he instantly went with Neo’s nemesis in The Matrix series.

“It’s gotta be Smith, right?” said Keanu Reeves, referring to Agent Smith, played by Hugo Weaving. The audience cheered in agreement with Reeves’ choice.

The Matrix trilogy, which starred Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne, is a groundbreaking science fiction masterpiece that pushed the genre to new heights. Weaving played Agent Smith, the main antagonist of the series, who constantly challenged Neo’s mission to save humanity from the Matrix.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although Weaving’s character did not make an appearance in the recently released Matrix Resurrections, which saw Jonathan Groff replace him due to scheduling issues, Agent Smith remains an iconic villain in the eyes of Reeves and many fans.

Reeves’ upcoming film, John Wick: Chapter 4, is receiving high praise, with IGN giving it a 10/10 rating and stating that it solidifies Reeves as one of Hollywood’s top action heroes, alongside Neo in The Matrix series.

Reeves has played many memorable roles throughout his career, but his love for Agent Smith showcases the impact that the character had on both him and audiences. As Reeves continues to take on new challenges, one can’t help but anticipate what breathtaking stunt or fight scene he’ll grace the world with next.