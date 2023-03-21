The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, and things got chippy early between Kyrie Irving and Dillon Brooks. Irving fired the first shot, according to Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

“Keep playing that dumb*** defense,” Kyrie Irving said.

Of course, Dillon Brooks called out Irving ahead of the last matchup between the teams, in which Irving did not play, saying that he could not wait to defend him. The Grizzlies beat the Mavericks 104-88 that day, but tonight Brooks gets that chance to defend Irving.

“Now I can get him by myself today, so I want to see what he’s all about. He had a couple of words for me in Brooklyn, so I can’t wait to pick him up full every time and see him get exhausted,” Brooks said, via Tim McMahon of ESPN.

As things currently stand in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies and the Mavericks would match up in the playoffs. The Grizzlies currently sit at 43-27, tied with the Sacramento Kings for the second seed in the conference, four games back of the Denver Nuggets for the number one overall seed.

The Mavericks sit in the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-35 record. They are close to a ton of teams. The Suns and Clippers are within striking distance in the fourth and fifth spots, but the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder are close behind the Mavericks as well.

Knowing all of this, the game is arguably bigger for the Mavericks, but Brooks’ trash talk definitely brings some extra juice to this matchup.