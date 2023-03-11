Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has fully embraced the role of an NBA villain and his comments on Saturday prior to a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks proved just that. While Luka Doncic is out due to a thigh injury, Brooks made it a point to fire a savage shot at the Slovenian superstar. The Canadian also went right at Kyrie Irving’s neck, who is listed as questionable due to foot soreness and personal reasons.

“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game,” Brooks said of Luka, via Damichael Cole.

“Now I can get him by myself today, so I want to see what he’s all about. He had a couple of words for me in Brooklyn, so I can’t wait to pick him up full every time and see him get exhausted,” the Grizzlies pest said about Kyrie possibly suiting up, per Tim McMahon.

There is no doubt Dillon Brooks is a solid defender and he clearly wants to be tested by two of the best in the Association. Although Luka is for sure sidelined, Kyrie did participate in the morning shootaround, which is a good sign ahead of the 8 PM ET tip-off in Memphis.

Whether the star duo is both out or not, physicality can be expected, especially from Brooks. He’s even come across as a dirty player at times, especially after the hard foul on Gary Payton II in the playoffs last season which cost the Warriors guard weeks because of an elbow injury.

Brooks is up for the challenge of shutting down the top talent in the sport and won’t shy away from talking trash, too. That’s what makes him loved by the Grizzlies faithful and hated by everyone else.