Keith Richards spilled the beans about The Rolling Stones going on tour with their new album arriving soon.

“If everyone is still standing,” Richards told the BBC about whether the band will tour. He went on to say, “We're all in good fettle. We're not looking at each other and saying, ‘time's up.'”

This is welcome news to the fans of The Rolling Stones. Their new album, Hackney Diamonds, is the first album of new material in 18 years and will be released on October 20th.

Some tracks from the new album, like Angry and Sweet Sounds of Heaven, which features Lady Gaga, are already generating quite the buzz.

Adding a tour to the mix is just the icing on the cake. Preferably the cake from the Gimme Shelter album.

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards isn't stopping the momentum

Despite arthritis and aging, Richards is not slowing down. When asked if arthritis has affected his playing, he said, “Funnily enough, I've no doubt it has, but I don't have any pain, it's a sort of benign version.”

“I think if I've slowed down a little bit, it's probably due more to age,” he continued.

When asked about Hackney Diamonds details, the guitarist responded, “There's a lot of stuff in the can which is pretty damn good. But it's not an album. It's just a lot of tracks.”

The sessions for Hackney Diamonds were finished in two months, which is eight times longer than how long it took to complete their 1964 debut.

Also, the title is London slang (Hackney Diamonds are what's left after a smash-and-grab, consisting of beads of shattered glass strewn across the street).

When The Rolling Stones hit the road, expect a good time. And catch them while you can.

“Of course it's going to end some time, but there's no particular rush,” Richards added.