The Rolling Stones and Lucky Brand's collaboration brings a vintage-inspired style that screams the '60s.

The Rolling Stones will soon get some satisfaction with the Lucky Brand x The Rolling Stones collection. This new fashion line-up, inspired by the band and '60s vintage attire, will include denim, graphic tees, and more. Accessories including tote bags, pins, earrings, and beanie hats are also available.

The Stones' iconic tongue logo is the main attraction, dedicated to the band's origins in the 1960s. Items from the collection start at $40, and there's plenty to choose from. Whether you want to bundle up with a jacket, hit the beach in a tee, or have a fashionable lips bag — like a Stones concert — there's quite a lineup of good material.

Collaboration Streak

This isn't the only collaboration the Rolling Stones have. Released recently was the song, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” which is a collaboration with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder. It has been released ahead of their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, dropping on October 20th of this year. The new album also features Elton John and Paul McCartney.

Hackney Diamonds is highly-anticipated. It's the 24th British and 26th American studio album from the band and the first release since drummer Charlie Watts passed at age 80 in 2021.

This fashion collaboration with the Rolling Stones and Lucky Trends is also anticipated to be well-appreciated by fans and admirers of the group's amazing musical streak of over five decades.

RECOMMENDED
The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Paul McCartney

The Rolling Stones’ new album features Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Paul McCartney

Andrew Korpan ·

Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga

New Rolling Stones album to feature “really sweet” song with Lady Gaga

Josh Silverstein ·

the rolling stones new album, the rolling stones, mick jagger, the rolling stones band, the rolling stones new

The Rolling Stones returns with a new album of new music after 20 years

Thea Felicity ·

Here's hoping they'll have a “Jumpin' Jack Flash” Sale at some point.

Hackney Diamonds will be released on October 20.