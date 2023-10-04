The Rolling Stones and Lucky Brand's collaboration brings a vintage-inspired style that screams the '60s.

The Rolling Stones will soon get some satisfaction with the Lucky Brand x The Rolling Stones collection. This new fashion line-up, inspired by the band and '60s vintage attire, will include denim, graphic tees, and more. Accessories including tote bags, pins, earrings, and beanie hats are also available.

The Stones' iconic tongue logo is the main attraction, dedicated to the band's origins in the 1960s. Items from the collection start at $40, and there's plenty to choose from. Whether you want to bundle up with a jacket, hit the beach in a tee, or have a fashionable lips bag — like a Stones concert — there's quite a lineup of good material.

Collaboration Streak

This isn't the only collaboration the Rolling Stones have. Released recently was the song, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” which is a collaboration with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder. It has been released ahead of their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, dropping on October 20th of this year. The new album also features Elton John and Paul McCartney.

Hackney Diamonds is highly-anticipated. It's the 24th British and 26th American studio album from the band and the first release since drummer Charlie Watts passed at age 80 in 2021.

This fashion collaboration with the Rolling Stones and Lucky Trends is also anticipated to be well-appreciated by fans and admirers of the group's amazing musical streak of over five decades.

Here's hoping they'll have a “Jumpin' Jack Flash” Sale at some point.

Hackney Diamonds will be released on October 20.