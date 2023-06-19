On Father's Day we celebrate dads for being there for us, and despite it being way less celebrated than its Mother's Day counterpart, people still come together to recognize cool dads. One of these people was Kelly Ripa. One half of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark' celebrated Mark Consuelos on his special day, according People.

On Sunday June 18, the mother of three recognized and celebrated her co host Mark Consuelos, as well as her own father for Father's Day. Kelly Ripa shared a few photos to Instagram; many of the photos showed Ripa's own father, Consuelos, and even Consuelos' own father.

“Let's hear it for all the dads!!! @instasuelos,” she wrote in the caption.

Ripa and Consuelos have three older kids, including sons Joaquin, 20, and Michael, 26, as well as daughter Lola, 21. But that doesn't mean they leave them be. Last month the couple joked about pretending to make out with each other in front of their kids. They think it's gross.

“We make them think we’re Frenching, because it disgusts them,” the Live with Kelly and Mark co hosts said, before Ripa added that she and her husband “never [actually] French in front of the kids,” but they fake it to annoy them.

Recently, Ripa and Consuelos celebrated their daughter Lola's graduation from the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch. “Lola Gets! 🎓 #HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩‍🎓 🎉 @instasuelos #NYU2023 #NYUCliveDavisInstitute,” Ripa wrote.

Consuelos also wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!”