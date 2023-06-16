On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos opened up about their marriage and what they would never do together: renew their vows. What seems like a sweet and readmission of love for one another, is a “pre-divorce” for the married co-hosts, per People.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have no intention of renewing their vows, calling it the “kiss of death” and that it should come with “divorce papers.” “We are very superstitious about vow renewals,” Ripa said. “I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce. It’s like, ‘We’re not getting along… I know what we should do!'”

Consuelos agreed, saying the decision to have another wedding typically comes after the husband made a mistake in the marriage. “And I’m not talking about ‘leaved the toilet seat up,'” he said. “I’m talking about messed up!”

Executive producer Michael Gelman joked that the co hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark should renew their vows on the show. The two of them protested in unison: “Noooo.”

Ripa and Consuelos got married 27 years ago on May 1, 1996. The two of them met while starring on All My Children together where they played a couple, Hayley and Mateo. From there, their love grew and they eventually eloped in Las Vegas, Nevada not long after.

“I'm a very practical person, but there was something about him,” Ripa said back in April. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it's my person. This is my husband. My future hubs.' I just knew it.”