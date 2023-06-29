Kelsea Ballerini joined a trend of performers to get hit in the face with an object while on stage. Not long ago, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone, which led to her getting stitches. With this incident, however, Ballerini stepped out okay and left a powerful message for the crowd, per E! News.

While singing her song If You Go Down” during a show at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho, an audience member threw an unidentified object at her face. Kelsea Ballerini immediately stopped singing to tend to her eye.

Following the incident, Ballerini turned to the crowd and left them a message: “Can we just talk about what happened? All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know.”

“If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don't throw things. You know?” she said, explaining she wants to create safe spaces during her shows. “I always want shows of mine—every show for every artist, but I'm control of this one—I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids and just…can you help me do that tonight?”

Almost wo weeks ago, Bebe Rexha suffered a similar incident, although the repercussions led to a hospital visit. After a young man threw his phone at her face, she was escorted from the stage and went to get stitches. The next day, however, she posted a video to her account showing off her bruised face saying she was okay. The man who threw his phone was arrested.