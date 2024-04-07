Singer and songwriter Kelsea Ballerini is ending her duty as host of the CMT Music Awards after tonight. Well, probably…
Variety reports that her gig on CBS tonight will be her fourth time doing the honors. However, it will also be her last (at least for now). During an interview, she confirmed that she is not hosting after tonight. Plus, she revealed how she keeps the awards show entertaining and more.
She said, “It's my final year, yeah. I've hosted or co-hosted this show for four years now, and I've gotten to host a lot of different kinds of ventures over the last decade — and I really enjoy it. It was the first thing that I did outside of music really that allowed me to ask myself the question: What else? Like, what else can I do? And I'm ready to ask myself that question again, and I really want to give myself the space to see what else there is. Never say never — I will never say that I won't come do this again. I love it. I just am excited to see what else I can do.”
What's next for Kelsea Ballerini?
In a previous interview, she mentioned film and television as a good direction. She also mentioned continuing with her music with maybe the help of some colleagues.
The musician said, “I'm really creatively fulfilled by the idea of finding a way to get involved with newer artists and find a way to creatively collaborate. And I'm really excited about the idea of doing some stuff in film and TV and just pushing myself outside of my comfort zone. Music is always gonna be my baby and my focus and the thing that I protect the most, but in the space around it, I want to keep growing and keep challenging myself.”
She is currently working on a new album, and we'll see what happens with her television and film work down the road.
For tonight's broadcast, the performer hopes to repeat last year's, which was a favorite of hers.
“I was proud of the show as a whole, and I was proud of what I was able to bring to the show,” she said. “As far as my opening statement, my performance hosting with Kane, being in a new city, I feel like we really did bring a new breath of life to the show that was really fun to watch happen in real-time. So, I think that, for me, is the bar.”
When it comes to Ballerini's approach to the show, she said, “I do know going into these moments that I love having fun with the fashion and the looks and all that stuff, and I really pride myself on not taking myself too damn seriously. And I think especially with this show, and really with the script this year in particular, I get to lean into that more and just kind of be who I am.”
The CMT Music Awards will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. They will air from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on CBS and be available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.