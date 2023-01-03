Rally car star and YouTuber Ken Block tragically died at the age of 55 in a snowmobile accident on Monday.
“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” his team shared in an Instagram post on Monday night. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. He will be incredibly missed.”
“Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve,” the statement concluded.
The accident occurred near 2 p.m. EST on Monday when Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope in Wasatch County, UT, the local sheriff’s office said.
The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on Facebook on Monday night, which is abbreviated below:
Before entering the sport of rally car racing, Block co-founded DC Shoes, before selling the company in 2004 to move to motorsports. His rally career began in 2005, and he earned Rookie of the Year awards in his debut season racing in the Rally America Championship. He earned five X Games medals throughout his career.
Block was also a YouTube star and creator of the viral Hoonigan YouTube channel, which had over 5 million subscribers at the time of his death.
Prayers to the family and friends of Ken Block after his tragic passing.