Rally car star and YouTuber Ken Block tragically died at the age of 55 in a snowmobile accident on Monday.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” his team shared in an Instagram post on Monday night. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. He will be incredibly missed.”

“Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve,” the statement concluded.