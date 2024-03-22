In a surprise move that sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, Kendrick Lamar unleashed a scathing diss track aimed squarely at his rap rivals, J. Cole and Drake, HipHopDX reports. The track, titled “Like That,” is featured on Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative album, “WE DON’T TRUST YOU.” Lamar's blistering verses leave no doubt about his targets, as he takes direct aim at both Cole and Drake with biting lyrics and unapologetic swagger.
Lamar Takes Shots at Cole and Drake
The Compton MC pulls no punches in his lyrical assault, delivering lines that leave little room for interpretation. In one verse, Lamar raps, “First Person Shooter, I hope they came with three switches I crash out like ‘Fk rap,’/Diss Melle Mel if I had to Got 2Teez with me/I’m snatchin’ chains and burnin’ tattoos, it’s up.” Later, he further escalates the feud with lines like, “Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/Motherfk the Big Three, na it’s just big me/Na bum/I’m really like that and your best work is a light pack/Na, Prince outlived Mike Jack’ na, bum/ ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/That’s a K with all these nines/He gon’ see Pet Sematary n***a, bum!”
Kai Cenat reaction to Kendrick Lamar dissin Drake and J Cole on ‘Like that’! 👀💀 pic.twitter.com/oTsu8dX7z2
— 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 (@CapXSid) March 22, 2024
End of the Kendrick-Cole Collaboration Dream
Fans had long hoped for a collaboration album between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, but Lamar's scorching diss track may have put an end to that dream once and for all. Despite years of speculation and anticipation, it seems that any plans for a joint project between the two rap titans have been dashed by Lamar's fiery lyrics. This marks a significant turning point in the relationship between the two artists, who had previously hinted at the possibility of a collaboration album.
During an interview on The Breakfast Club while promoting his album DWTW, Soul hinted at a possible feature on the Kendrick/Cole album, stating, “I can’t speak on that. I wish I could.” When asked if the project was happening, Soul replied, “You never know with these guys. They move like the mob. They got something in the works. They’ve been working on that motherf***er for a while.”
J. Cole had previously mentioned Kendrick Lamar’s name and “the big three” in his “First Person Shooter” verse, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration. However, with Lamar's latest diss track, it appears that any hopes for such a project have been extinguished. The once-promising prospect of a Kendrick-Cole collaboration now remains nothing more than a distant fantasy for fans of hip-hop.
Impact on the Hip-Hop Community
Kendrick Lamar's blistering diss track has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, reigniting debates and discussions about the state of the genre. With tensions running high between some of rap's biggest names, fans are eagerly anticipating the fallout from Lamar's bold move. The diss track has added fuel to the fire of an already vibrant and contentious hip-hop landscape, leaving fans and artists alike buzzing with excitement and anticipation for what comes next.
In conclusion, Kendrick Lamar's scorching diss track has officially put an end to any hopes of a collaboration album between him and J. Cole. With his bold lyrics and unapologetic delivery, Lamar has sent a clear message to his rap rivals, shaking up the hip-hop world in the process. As tensions continue to simmer and debates rage on, one thing is certain: hip-hop is more interesting now than ever before.