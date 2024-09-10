The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show will feature California rapper Kendrick Lamar, igniting discussions among fans about how the performer was chosen for the prestigious event. Given the recent appearances by Usher, Rihanna, and Dr. Dre at past halftime shows, many have been curious about Jay-Z and Roc Nation's role in selecting Lamar. The partnership between Jay-Z and the NFL has led some to speculate that he handpicks the headliners, but this isn't exactly the case, per Capitalxtra.

Lamar, who had a public feud with Drake earlier this year, was selected for Super Bowl LIX, set to take place in New Orleans in February. This decision caused an uproar among some fans and artists, who believed local hero Lil Wayne should have headlined the show. DJ Akademiks, a popular internet personality, voiced this frustration online, blaming Jay-Z for the perceived snub, calling him a “legendary hater” for the decision. Rapper Cam'ron also suggested that past tensions between Jay-Z and Lil Wayne—who signed Drake to Young Money Entertainment—might have influenced the choice.

Who Actually Chooses the Halftime Performer?

Despite the assumptions about Jay-Z’s influence, the final call on who performs at the Super Bowl halftime show is not his to make. While Jay-Z and Roc Nation do help curate a shortlist of potential performers, the decision ultimately lies with the host city. Sportscasting confirmed that the NFL and producers, including Jay, don't get the final say in the headliner selection.

However, as co-producer of the event, Jay-Z did release a statement praising Lamar's groundbreaking artistry. “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come,” Jay-Z said, emphasizing Lamar’s unique influence on both music and culture.