Kung-Fu Kenny is back with a different kind of track

Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with fashion powerhouse Chanel for a collaboration that includes a short film titled “The Button,” heralding Chanel's Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show. The three-minute, black-and-white film, directed by Dave Free, co-founder of Lamar's “service company” pgLang, stars actresses Margaret Qualley and Anna Mouglalis, along with supermodel Naomi Campbell, RollingStone reports.

At the invitation of Virginie Viard, Kendrick Lamar and creative partner Dave Free meet the world of CHANEL Haute Couture for the first time, bringing to life a story about time and transmission. Actress and House ambassador Margaret Qualley plunges us into the tale “The… pic.twitter.com/OnBXsd7Mx5 — pgLang (@pgLang) January 20, 2024

Kendrick Lamar not only contributed to the film but also scored it with a snippet of an unreleased track, marking his first new music since his 2022 double-LP “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.” The collaboration between Chanel and pgLang was hinted at during the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, and now “The Button” brings to life a story about time and transmission, according to pgLang.

The short film is described as an exploration of the world of CHANEL Haute Couture, featuring actress and House ambassador Margaret Qualley, alongside Anna Mouglalis and friend of the House Naomi Campbell. Lamar's involvement in the project adds an extra layer of creative depth, showcasing his versatility not only as a musician but as a collaborator in the world of fashion.

While “The Button” offers a snippet of Kendrick Lamar's unreleased track, it is noted that the sound aligns with the specific audience targeted for a fashion ad. The collaboration underscores the creative potential of pgLang, founded by Lamar and Free in 2020, as they continue to explore new and innovative projects. The release of this new track emphasizes Kendrick Lamar's ongoing impact on both the music and fashion industries, leaving fans eager to see what heights pgLang will reach with their future creative endeavors.