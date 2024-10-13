ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kennesaw State Owls (0-5, 0-1 CUSA) visit the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) Tuesday night. Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Kennesaw State-MTSU prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kennesaw State-MTSU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kennesaw State-MTSU Odds

Kennesaw State: +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +280

MTSU: -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. MTSU

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kennesaw State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kennesaw State has really not been good. However MTSU is struggling just as much. They have allowed over 40 points in four of their five losses this season, and their one win was a close game against an FCS school. In fact, MTSU allows 40.5 points per game, which is the most in the CUSA, and fifth-most in the nation.

MTSU really struggles in the pass game defensively. They allow the most pass yards per game in the nation at 320.7 yards. They are one of just five teams to allow over 300 pass yards per game. MTSU has also allowed 19 pass touchdowns, and that is the second-most in the nation. They have also intercepted just two passes on the season. Kennesaw State should be able to throw the ball with ease in this game.

Kennesaw State can really sell out for the pass in this game. The Blue Raiders are averaging less than 80 yards per game on the ground this season. They are also averaging less than three yards per rush. MTSU can not run the ball, so they rely on the pass. If Kennesaw State can prove to be a tough rush defense, they can start selling out for the pass and cause disruptions in the pass game.

Why MTSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

MTSU has been bad, but Kennesaw State is on another level of bad this year. The pass defense is an area of concern for MTSU, but Kennesaw State does not throw the ball well. The Owls have the sixth-fewest pass yards per game in the nation, the fewest pass touchdowns, and the second-lowest passer rating. MTSU has a great chance to turn it around with their pass defense in this game.

Kennesaw State is also not a good rushing offense. They have the 13th-fewest rush yards per game, and have just three total rush touchdowns. The Owls can not get anything going on offense, and MTSU will be able to take advantage of that. In five games played, Kennesaw State has just 63 first downs. MTSU should have no problem shutting the Owls down on offense.

MTSU has not been great on defense, but their offense is not bad. The Blue Raiders throw for 267 yards per game, which is the second-most in the CUSA. Kennesaw State allows the second-most pass yards per game in the CUSA, and they have just one interception. Along with that, the Owls have just one sack. Nicholas Vattiato should be able to stand tall in the pocket and hit his receivers in this game.

Final Kennesaw State-MTSU Prediction & Pick

This is quite frankly not going to be the best game. Nonetheless, a pick will be given. The Owls are just not a good offensive team, and that is going to show in this game. The Owls have not lost by less than 10 points this season, either. I will take MTSU to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Kennesaw State-MTSU Prediction & Pick: MTSU -10.5 (-105)