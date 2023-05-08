Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The college basketball transfer portal is still active as ever. With the NBA Draft still a ways away, players are going through the process and deciding whether to go pro or play another year in college. One big name is San Diego State Aztecs forward Keshad Johnson, who declared for the NBA Draft while painting his eligibility and headed for the transfer portal. As such, Johnson will be taking a visit with the Kentucky Wildcats, per Travis Branham of 247Sports.

San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson will visit Kentucky on May 10-12, a source tells @247SportsPortal. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) May 8, 2023

The Aztecs made headlines as they made the first Final Four trip and a spot in the national championship game thanks to a Lamont Butler buzzer-beater. Following the national title game loss to UConn, a number of players made their decisions, and Johnson is now taking visits elsewhere.

Keshad Johnson was a key piece to this Aztecs team, and he finished the year averaging 7.7 PPG with five rebounds. Against UConn, he scored 14 points in the loss.

Johnson is well-known for his high-flying dunks, and that would be fun to watch on a talented Kentucky team.

Keshad Johnson gave us a Dunk of the Year candidate last week. Tonight he had the most entertaining eight point performance you'll see. Four made baskets, four dunks. Keshad can get 🆙 🎥: @Stadium pic.twitter.com/lkK9Wsdjkv — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) December 1, 2021

One key reason why Johnson entered the portal is most likely so he can showcase his offensive skills more. The Aztecs live and breathe on the defensive end, and with other players such as Matt Bradley and Butler, he wasn’t able to showcase his skills as much on that end.

The Wildcats lost a few players to the NBA (which they always do) and lost out on Hunter Dickinson but hope to have Oscar Tshiebwe back for one more year. If the Wildcats land Johnson, he should immediately lot in as a starter.