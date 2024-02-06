Kentucky visits Vanderbilt as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The No. 10 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (15-6, 5-4 SEC) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-15, 1-7 SEC) Tuesday night. This game will continue our college football odds series with a Kentucky-Vanderbilt prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Kentucky is having a good season, as seen by their top-10 ranking. They have lost their last two games, though. Antonio Reeves has been the best player on Kentucky this season. He is averaging 19.5 points per game to lead the team. Tre Mitchell is scoring 12.3 points per game, and leads the team with 7.6 rebounds. As a team, Kentucky scores just under 90 points per game on the season. D.J Wagner is dealing with an ankle injury, so he is questionable for the game.

Vanderbilt is not playing well, whether it is SEC play or non-conference. They are coming off a win against Missouri, though. Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence are both scoring over 14.0 points per game for Vanderbilt. Lawrence leads the team in rebounding while Manjon leads the team in assists. As a team, Vanderbilt scores 66.4 points per game.

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky-Vanderbilt Odds

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky-Vanderbilt Odds

Kentucky: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -385

Vanderbilt: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Over: 151.5 (-115)

Under: 151.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: SECN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky can score the basketball at will. They average 88.8 points per game, and that puts them at the top of the SEC, behind only Alabama. In fact, that puts them third in the nation. Along with that, Kentucky is top-20 in the nation in field goal percentage, third in the nation in three-point percentage. Kentucky will score the basketball, and when it comes down to it, they will outshoot Vanderbilt and blow them out.

Vanderbilt allows the highest field goal percentage in the SEC. They also allow the highest three-point percentage. Kentucky is not a team that you can let get open shots all the time. However, Vanderbilt fails to let close out at times, and they break down on defense. Because of this, Kentucky should put up some points in this game.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

In order for Vanderbilt to cover this spread, they will need to keep up with Kentucky offensively. Usually, Vanderbilt is not a great scoring team as they are last in the SEC in that category. However, Kentucky does not play great defense. Kentucky allows the most points per game in the SEC at 78.4 points. In the last two games, Kentucky has allowed 94 points, and 103 points. Vanderbilt should be able to have a decent offensive game against Kentucky in this one.

Along with their points allowed, Kentucky allows the second-most field goals made per game, and the most three made in the SEC. Vanderbilt needs to take advantage of this. The Commodores need to knock down their shots in this game, and put the pressure on Kentucky. With this being their home game, it gives Vanderbilt the best chance to hit their shots and win.

Final Kentucky-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Kentucky is the better team in this game, and that will show. I am expecting Kentucky to blow out Vanderbilt in this game and cover the spread in a win.

Final Kentucky-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -8.5 (-110), Under 151.5 (-105)