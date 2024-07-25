There's a belief that NBA players, even the bench warmers, are in their own class. In fact, even a regular NBA player can ultimately outplay any baller at the Olympics that doesn't play in the NBA.

That particular belief stems from the way NBA role players play in the international stage. Unlike the NBA, these role players are given more liberty and are tasked to carry the load for their respective national teams. Let's take a look at 10 average NBA players who became Olympic stars.

Carlos Arroyo (Puerto Rico)

Carlos Arroyo averaged 6.6 points per game in the NBA, serving as a backup guard for the most part. However, when he plays for the Puerto Rico national team, Arroyo carries his nation.

At the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Arroyo averaged 18.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, including a 24-point explosion in one of the greatest individual performances against Team USA for a historic victory. With Arroyo retired, count on New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado to replicate the same magic at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Luis Scola (Argentina)

A lot of basketball fans are familiar with Luis Scola, who had stopovers with the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets. While he averaged 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, he wasn't a certified superstar like he was on the international stage.

Scola was a force to be reckoned with for Argentina. As a national team mainstay, Scola starred for the Argentinian national team from 2002 to 2017. Scola became one of the team leaders in points and rebounds in several tournaments, highlighted by a gold-medal finish at the 2004 Athens Olympics and bronze at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.

Linas Kleiza (Lithuania)

Lithuanian baller Linas Kleiza had a seven-year stint in the NBA, suiting up for the Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 8.7 points on 44 percent shooting from the field as a reserve forward.

Although his NBA numbers were measly, Kleiza was a menace on the international stage. Of course, Team USA probably still remembers the time Kleiza lit them up for 25 points, giving Team USA a run for their money by escaping with a 99-94 win.

There's no question that Evan Fournier belongs in the NBA. He averages 13.6 points and knocks down 37 percent of his threes, but not many would actually call him a star.

However, Fournier kicks it to a new gear whenever he suits up for Les Bleus. In fact, the Pistons wing has been responsible for France's last two victories over Team USA, including a 28-point performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opener.

Patty Mills (Australia)

Patty Mills is an NBA champion. However, he often does his damage in the NBA coming off the bench. While he has been a great reserve, Mills is asked to do a lot more for the Australia Boomers.

In fact, Mills has been the country's cornerstone for several years, highlighted by a bronze-medal finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It's safe to say that the Boomers give Mills the keys to their offense.

Ricky Rubio (Spain)

There was a lot of hype surrounding Ricky Rubio ever since he was a teenager in Spain. Although Rubio turned out to be a reliable starting point guard, he wasn't the superstar that NBA fans envisioned him to be. However, Rubio did flaunt his magic for the Spanish national team. Rubio averaged 25.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Moe Wagner (Germany)

Moe Wagner is currently a reserve big man for the Orlando Magic. But while he sits on the bench in the NBA, Wagner is a key big man for the German national team.

He first helped them qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Croatia, where he was crowned FIBA OQT MVP. Wagner would later on star for them at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where Germany finished as the world champions.

Marcelo Huertas (Brazil)

It's safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans still have painful memories of Marcelo Huertas, who played for the Purple and Gold during a dark chapter. Huertas ultimately underwhelmed for the Lakers, averaging only 3.9 points and 3.1 assists per game in two seasons.

However, as a national team mainstay for Brazil, Huertas is a legend. The ageless Huertas has led Brazil since 2005. Lakers fans will see Huertas once again at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Coming off undrafted in the NBA, Yuta Watanabe eventually found his place in the NBA as a defensive role player who could knock down the three-ball in catch-and-shoot situations. But as one of the two NBA players from Japan, Yuta plays a major role in Japan's success as of late.

The recently retired NBA veteran led Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before an excellent showing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, both on their home turf.

Jordan Nwora (Nigeria)

Jordan Nwora is a bench player in the NBA who found some success in the league as part of the Milwaukee Bucks squad that hoisted the NBA championship in 2021. While he was a nonfactor in the NBA, Nwora is the leader of the Nigeria D'Tigers. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Raptors forward led his team in scoring with 21.0 points per game.