While Disney's CEO Bob Iger said previously the Marvel Cinematic Universe will lean on its more established characters in the immediate future, it doesn't mean new heroes are going to be left by the wayside. One of those characters set to hit the MCU is the cosmic hero Nova, and thanks to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, audiences now have an idea of when they will get to see him take flight.

Nova Takes Flight

Nova was previously confirmed to be in-development by Marvel Studios' head of streaming, animation, and television Brad Winderbaum and was likely to enter the MCU with his own Disney Plus series. Feige confirmed this would be the case in an interview with ComicBook.com, even providing a rough estimate of when fans can expect to see Nova arrive.

“t's happening, it's coming together,” Feige told the website. “It's three or four years out.”

The timetable Feige provided would place Nova potentially within Phase Six of the MCU, or even Phase Seven, depending on whether or not release dates for already announced projects are changed. As of July 2024, the only confirmed projects for Phase Six are The Fantastic Four, Blade, Avengers 5, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Secret Wars, specifically, is the only film announced for 2027, which would be the earliest Nova would arrive according to Feige's statement.

One other update Feige provided to the series was confirmation that Marvel Studios would be introducing the Richard Ryder-iteration of Nova into the MCU.

Previous comments from Winderbaum had played coy over which version of Nova could be arriving in the MCU, leading to fan speculation that the more recent iteration of Nova, Sam Alexander, could be introduced to the universe. Speculation only intensified after one of The Marvels' post-credit scenes dropped the first hint toward the Young Avengers forming.

Join The Corps

Richard Ryder made his Marvel Comics debut in the first issue of The Man Called Nova in September 1976. He was introduced to readers as a high school student living in New York City when he encounters the dying Rhomann Dey, a member of the Nova Corps. Dey ends up bestowing his suit and powers to Ryder, giving him the powers of a Nova Corps Centurion.

Ryder would split his time between Earth and helping the Nova Corps in the years that followed to help bring an end to conflicts across the galaxy. He would also serve as a member of various groups including the New Warriors, Defenders, Secret Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

While Ryder may still be a few years off in the MCU, audiences have already been introduced to the Nova Corps. The intergalactic peacekeeping force made their first and only physical appearance in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, with the titular team helping the Nova Corps and Ravagers battle Ronan the Accuser's forces in the film' climactic final battle. The film would end with the corps taking possession of the Power Stone for safekeeping, though it would be hinted in later films that Thanos decimated the Nova Corps in his pursuit for the Infinity Stones.