The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already a massive, sprawling universe with characters spread out across galaxies and parallel dimensions for audiences to follow across the movie and television screens. While questions linger around the future of some characters after a disappointing 2023, the studio still plans to introduce new characters and has confirmed they are looking to the stars for their next addition to the MCU.
Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum confirmed that a project centered on Nova, also known as Richard Rider, is in development at the studio, according to ComicBook. He did not outright confirm if the intergalactic hero's MCU debut would be in theaters or on Disney Plus, but expressed his and the studio's excitement about bringing the character to the universe.
“There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too,” Winderbaum said. “I hope it gets to the screen. The world is always chaos. There's always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day.”
Nova made his comic debut in the 1976 series The Man Called Nova, where high school student Richard Rider was selected by dying Nova Corps centurion Rhomann Dey to take up his mantle. Dey's suit imbues Rider with the Nova Corps' powers and becomes the hero, Nova, before leaving Earth to learn more about and officially join the Nova Corps.
At his peak, Nova would become Nova Prime and house the entirety of the Nova Corps power and the Xandarian Worldmind when it was nearly destroyed by the Annihilation Wave.
His addition to the MCU would give Marvel Studios another cosmic-focused hero that could potentially fill the gap left with the end of James Gunn's version of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Nova could also provide an avenue to introduce The New Warriors, a lesser-known team from Marvel Comics that includes more obscure characters such as Night Thrasher, Firestar, and Speedball.