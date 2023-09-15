Kevin O'Connell’s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. O'Connell went from backing up one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history to coaching against him in the NFL as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Let's look at Kevin O'Connell's net worth in 2023.

O'Connell has a long history in the NFL, as both a backup quarterback and an offensive coach. He now takes on his next challenge, leading a team as a head coach for the Vikings. Kevin O'Connell's net worth in 2023 sits at about $5 million, according to SportsKeeda.

O'Connell was born on May 25, 1985, in Knoxville, Tenn. He lived in Carlsbad, Calif., playing football at La Costa Canyon High School. He lettered in both football and basketball but was a standout in football. As a senior, KOC was the MVP of his team and was on the All-League and All-San Diego teams.

Kevin O'Connell's playing career

O'Connell attended San Diego State from 2003 to 2007. He was a captain for four years, starting 21 games as the quarterback. He was first in school history in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns amongst quarterbacks. Not just a rusher, he was also Top 10 in all relevant passing categories.

The New England Patriots selected O'Connell with the 94th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He was Tom Brady‘s backup in 2008, playing one game against the Miami Dolphins where he threw only four passes.

O'Connell was released by the Patriots in 2009, which began a career of bouncing around to different teams. He went on to join the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and San Diego Chargers. Through five years in the NFL, O'Connell appeared in two games and threw six passes.

Kevin O'Connell's coaching career

O'Connell has arguably the least amount of experience among all of the head coaches in the NFL today. In 2015, the Cleveland Browns hired O'Connell as their quarterbacks coach, but he only filled this position for one season.

In 2016, he was hired to work on the offensive staff of the San Francisco 49ers. On Jan. 20, 2017, O'Connell changed teams again, as the Washington Redskins hired him to be their quarterbacks coach. In 2019, interim head coach Bill Callahan made O'Connell the team's offensive coordinator, but Ron Rivera did not retain him when he took over the team.

In 2020, the Los Angeles Rams hired O'Connell to be their offensive coordinator. The hiring paid off instantly, as O'Connell's offense ranked second in receiving touchdowns, fifth in total yards, and eighth in total touchdowns. The Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kevin O'Connell's first head coaching job

The Minnesota Vikings had seen enough from the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run to offer O'Connell their head-coaching job. The team announced on Feb. 16, 2022, that he would be their new head coach. O'Connell received his first head-coaching position after just seven years of coaching experience.

O'Connell immediately silenced the doubters, leading the Vikings to a 13-4 record in his debut season. The Vikings beat out Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to win the NFC North for the first time since 2017. His 13 wins tied Matt LaFleur and Jim Harbaugh for the second-most wins by a rookie head coach in NFL history. Unfortunately, the heavily favored Vikings fell in the NFC Wild Card game to the New York Giants, ending O'Connell's Cinderella story.

O'Connell hopes to replicate the Vikings' success in his second season and will do it with emerging superstar Justin Jefferson. The team hopes that O'Connell can continue to unlock the Kirk Cousins and Jefferson connection in the same way he did it for Matthew Stafford and his wide receiver group in Los Angeles. There is no doubt that O'Connell has the tools to do it. Nevertheless, with his NFL playing and coaching career combined, did Kevin O'Connell's net worth in 2023 surprise you?